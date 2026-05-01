IFL 2024-26: Dempo SC halt Rajasthan United’s title push with 1-0 defeat

Sri Bhaini Sahib, May 1 (IANS) Seigoumang Doungel scored the only goal of the match to guide Dempo SC to a 1-0 victory over Rajasthan United FC in a key clash of the Championship Phase in their Indian Football League (IFL) 2025-26 at the Namdhari Football Stadium in Sri Bhaini Sahib in Punjab on Friday.

Rajasthan United FC dropped precious points in the title race as the result leaves them with 17 points from 11 matches, while Dempo is fifth with 13 points from the same number of outings.

Rajasthan United dominated large phases of the contest but failed to convert their control into goals, while Dempo SC delivered a disciplined defensive display and capitalised on a key moment in the second half to secure a crucial victory.

After an evenly contested opening period in terms of chances, despite Rajasthan’s territorial dominance, the game was decided just after the hour mark when Doungel finished off a swift Dempo move. Rajasthan pushed hard for an equaliser thereafter but were repeatedly denied by a resolute Dempo backline and an assured performance from goalkeeper Ashish Sibi.

Dempo saw more of the ball in the early exchanges, but their possession was largely conservative, aimed at settling into rhythm rather than probing the opposition. Rajasthan, meanwhile, looked organised at the back and quickly grew into the contest.

The Desert Warriors registered the first meaningful attempt as early as the third minute. Pranjal Bhumij, lively on the left flank, cut inside and unleashed a curling effort that forced Sibi into a sharp near-post save.

Rajasthan gradually took control of the midfield battle, dictating tempo and denying service to Dempo’s attacking duo of Marcus Joseph and Sebastián Gutiérrez, both of whom were left isolated for large spells. Bhumij continued to be Rajasthan’s most potent outlet, repeatedly driving infield and looking to test the goalkeeper.

Despite enjoying the majority of possession, Rajasthan struggled to translate their dominance into clear-cut chances, with most of their efforts coming from distance.

Their best opening arrived in the 22nd minute when Pangambam Naoba Meitei delivered a precise cutback to find Alan Thapa near the six-yard box, but his first-time effort was well blocked by José Luís Moreno. Moments later, Bhumij created space for another curling attempt, but Sibi gathered comfortably.

Gerard Artigas tested the goalkeeper again in the 27th minute with a well-struck effort from outside the box, which Sibi parried despite initially spilling the ball, with no Rajasthan player following up.

Dempo, pinned back for much of the half, gradually found their footing in the closing stages. Gutiérrez sparked their attacking intent with a surging run into the box in the 38th minute, firing narrowly wide from a tight angle despite Joseph being better placed.

A minute later, Gutiérrez turned provider, lofting a ball to Joseph inside the area, but Rajasthan goalkeeper and captain Bhabindra Malla Thakuri reacted quickly to make the save.

Dempo nearly snatched the lead in stoppage time from a set-piece, as Gutiérrez’s delivery found Moreno, whose header was directed straight at Thakuri.

The second half began at a lively tempo, with both sides looking to assert themselves in attack. Gutiérrez attempted to get Dempo going with a speculative long-range effort, while Bhumij continued Rajasthan’s trend of shots from distance, forcing Sibi into a smart save after an awkward bounce.

Dempo threatened in the 57th minute when Aubin Kouakou delivered a looping ball into the box for Joseph, but the forward failed to connect cleanly with his first-time volley.

Rajasthan responded immediately at the other end, with Thapa coming agonisingly close to breaking the deadlock with a first-time effort that flashed just wide.

Despite enjoying sustained possession around the Dempo penalty area, Rajasthan struggled to carve out clear openings, with the visitors’ backline holding firm under pressure.

The breakthrough arrived in the 60th minute, somewhat against the run of play. After absorbing sustained Rajasthan pressure, Dempo transitioned quickly as Vieri Colaco surged forward down the right and drove into the box. With multiple defenders drawn towards him and Thakuri guarding the near post, Colaco squared the ball to an unmarked Doungel, who calmly tapped into an empty net.

Rajasthan increased the urgency in response but continued to lack precision in the final third. Artigas, a key attacking outlet, found himself tightly marked and unable to influence the game significantly.

The hosts came closest to an equaliser in the 79th minute when a defensive lapse from Dempo allowed Artigas a sight of goal from close range, but Moreno produced a crucial block to deny him.

Rajasthan relied heavily on wide play through Meitei and Bhumij, but Dempo appeared well-prepared, dealing comfortably with crosses into the box.

Seven minutes of added time provided a final opportunity for Rajasthan, and they nearly capitalised in the third minute of additional time when Joseph Lalvenhima delivered a dangerous inswinging cross that found Jaideep Singh. His glancing header looked destined to trouble the goal, but Sibi reacted sharply to tip the ball away and preserve Dempo’s lead.

--IANS

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