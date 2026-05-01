ISL 2025-26: Late goals against FC Goa take Jamshedpur FC atop standings

Jamshedpur, May 1 (IANS) Jamshedpur FC secured a crucial 2-0 victory against FC Goa in Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur on Friday. After a goalless first half dominated by Jamshedpur, Mohammed Sanan broke the deadlock in the 82nd minute, before Madih Talal sealed the win deep into stoppage time.

The Red Miners moved to the top of the table with 21 points from 11 matches, while FC Goa slipped to third with 19 points. Talal was named the Player of the Match for his commanding display in midfield and decisive late goal.

Jamshedpur FC head coach Owen Coyle named an unchanged side following their 4-1 win over Chennaiyin FC. FC Goa head coach Manolo Márquez made one enforced change, bringing in midfielder Mohammed Yasir in place of the injured Dejan Dražić.

The match began with FC Goa seeing more of the ball. In the opening minute, forward Muhammed Nemil tested goalkeeper Albino Gomes from distance. Play was briefly halted due to a thunderstorm before resuming with Jamshedpur gradually asserting control.

The hosts created better chances as the half progressed. Around the 24th minute, winger Mohammed Sanan forced a low save from goalkeeper Hrithik Tiwari, while midfielder Lalhriatpuia Chawngthu and defender Nikhil Barla both went close from range. Midfielder Madih Talal, influential throughout, saw a header drift wide before testing Tiwari again just before the half-time break.

Jamshedpur continued to dictate play after the restart, with Talal and Nikola Stojanović controlling the midfield. FC Goa struggled to build sustained attacks, though Nemil and Yasir both tested Gomes from distance around the hour mark.

Owen Coyle introduced midfielder Rei Tachikawa in the 74th minute, a move that proved decisive. Shortly after, striker Messi Bouli came close with a header from a set-piece.

The breakthrough arrived in the 83rd minute. From a corner delivered by Talal, Tachikawa’s header bounced inside the six-yard box, and Sanan, with a cheeky flick from between Goa’s defender Boris Singh's leg, put the ball inside the goal to give Jamshedpur the lead.

FC Goa pushed forward in search of an equaliser, but Jamshedpur remained composed at the back.

In the sixth minute of added time, Bouli’s aerial ball caused problems in the Goa defence as substitute Ronney Willson missed to clear the ball, and Talal capitalised on the loose ball with a precise strike from outside the box to seal the result.

Jamshedpur FC held firm in the closing moments to secure a vital win and take control at the top of the table.

--IANS

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