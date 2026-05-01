Trump doubts Iran deal, signals force option

Washington, May 1 (IANS) President Donald Trump on Friday said that negotiations with the Iranians remain uncertain, warning he is “not satisfied” with current proposals while keeping both diplomacy and military action on the table.

​“They want to make a deal, but I'm not satisfied with it, so we'll see what happens,” Trump told reporters before departing on Marine One.

​He described Iran’s leadership as fragmented and unable to reach a consensus. “They all want to make a deal, but they're all messed up,” he said, adding the leadership was “very disjointed” and marked by internal divisions.

​Trump argued that internal discord was weakening Tehran’s negotiating position. He said leaders “are not getting along with each other” and “don’t know who the leader is”, complicating talks.

​He also claimed Iran’s military had been significantly degraded. According to Trump, the country has “no navy”, “no air force”, and limited defence capability following the recent conflict.

​Despite the sharp rhetoric, Trump said he preferred a diplomatic solution. “Do we want to go and just blast the hell out of him and finish him forever, or do we want to try and make a deal?” he said. “I'd prefer not, on a human basis.”

​At the same time, he made clear that military action remained an option if talks fail. “Those are the options,” Trump said, outlining a choice between escalation and negotiation.

​He defended his refusal to seek Congressional authorisation for military steps, saying such approval had “never been sought before” and was viewed by many as “totally unconstitutional”.

​Trump said US military operations had put pressure on Iran. “We're in the midst of a big victory,” he said, arguing that Tehran’s weakened position was driving its push for a deal.

​He added that negotiations were ongoing but inconsistent. “They get close, and then a new group of people comes in,” he said, pointing to shifting positions within Iran’s leadership.

​Trump also pointed to the impact of the conflict on global energy markets, saying large volumes of oil remain stuck at sea due to disruptions.

​The US has long sought to curb Iran’s nuclear ambitions through sanctions and diplomacy. Talks have repeatedly stalled over verification, enrichment limits, and regional security concerns.

​Recent tensions have raised fears of escalation across West Asia, with global energy markets closely tracking developments in the Strait of Hormuz and surrounding shipping lanes.

--IANS

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