May 02, 2026 1:43 AM हिंदी

PM Modi wishes speedy recovery to UP Congress chief Ajay Rai​

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple, in Varanasi district of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, April 29, 2026. (Photo: IANS/PMO)

New Delhi, May 2 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed concern over the health of Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Rai, wishing him a speedy recovery after reports of his illness surfaced.

Taking to the social media platform X, PM Modi said, “I have received the news of Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Rai Ji being unwell. I pray for his speedy recovery.”

According to reports in the state Congress unit, Ajay Rai was admitted to a hospital in Varanasi after he complained of sudden health complications, including weakness and fluctuating blood pressure.

Doctors attending to him said his condition is currently stable, but he remains under observation for further evaluation and monitoring.

Congress leaders said Rai had been actively engaged in organisational activities and public outreach programmes in recent days, which may have contributed to fatigue. He reportedly experienced discomfort late Thursday evening and was taken to a local medical facility, where preliminary tests were conducted.

Senior Congress leaders in Uttar Pradesh have been visiting the hospital and are in constant touch with doctors. Party workers have also expressed concern over his health, with several leaders taking to social media to extend their wishes for his recovery.

Ajay Rai, a prominent political figure from eastern Uttar Pradesh and a former MLA from Varanasi, has been at the forefront of the Congress party’s efforts to strengthen its base in the state. His illness comes at a time when political activity in Uttar Pradesh is intensifying ahead of the upcoming electoral engagements.

Meanwhile, political leaders across party lines have conveyed their best wishes, underlining a rare moment of bipartisan concern. Doctors are expected to issue a detailed medical bulletin after further tests, even as party sources expressed optimism that Rai would recover soon and resume his duties.

--IANS

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