'Ek Din’ Public Review by IANS: Film opens to a lukewarm response, with audiences calling it a copy of ‘Saiyyara’.

Mumbai, May 2 (IANS) The latest romantic drama 'Ek Din' starring Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi has opened to mixed reactions, mostly negative to average reactions, from audiences. While many felt that the film is a copy of ‘Saiyaara’ and has little to offer in terms of entertainment, a few others believed that the film is an average watch.

In an exclusive interaction with IANS, viewers from multiple theatres across Mumbai expressed their views on the film.

One viewer from a theatre in Mira Road, Mumbai expressed her sheer disappointment and said, “I came in with a lot of excitement, but honestly, there was nothing exciting about it. The only exciting thing for me was the popcorn because the ticket definitely wasn’t worth it. I did not like the film at all.”

When asked what did she like about the film, the viewer said, “The only thing I liked were the songs. That’s all I would like to say.. The acting felt quite mediocre. Junaid Khan was still better, but I really don’t know what happened to Sai Pallavi this time.”

Another viewer from the same theatre added, “I didn’t like it that much. It could have been much better, but it wasn’t. The execution wasn’t good at all. At some points, it felt like a cheap copy of ‘Saiyaara’. The first half was still better. I didn’t find the second half that special.”

Talking about Junaid and Sai Pallavi’s chemistry, the viewers unanimously said, “Junaid Khan seems to be a very introverted person. As someone who is an introvert myself, I could relate to that, but overall, the writing was quite weak. The music was very good. The songs were definitely the highlight of the film.”

The viewers rated it as a 2.5 stars. They said, “2.5 stars. Not more than that, and even that is only for the songs.”

Another audience member from a theatre in Andheri called it an ‘okay’ film and was of the opinion that it looked like a copy of ‘Saiyyara’.

An audience member from the same theatre had some positive things to say about the film and stated, “I really liked the scene where she talks to her mother. That scene made me emotional and even brought tears to my eyes. I loved that scene the most.”

Adding to this, another viewer said, “It’s a romantic film, and I liked it. The direction was good, and the songs were nice too. I would give it three stars.”

–IANS

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