May 02, 2026 12:06 AM हिंदी

Sayani Gupta shares how she overcame the clash of dates for ‘Glory’ and ‘Aasmani’

Sayani Gupta

Mumbai, May 1 (IANS) The recently released streaming series ‘Glory’ may showcase the clash of titans in the boxing ring, but for Sayani Gupta it brought a clash of shooting dates.

The actress, who is getting a lot of positive response to her work in the show, has shared how she struck a balance between ‘Glory’ and her maiden production ‘Aasmani’.

On Friday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a series of BTS pictures and videos from the premier of ‘Glory’ featuring herself with the show’s creators.

She also penned a long note in the caption, as she wrote, “I’ve know Karan and Mohit for over a decade. Have worked on Inside Edge and Baar Baar Dekho. To see them create @atomicfilmsin and then create #glory for @netflix_in is a matter of immense pride. Karan told me 3 years ago that he was writing something for me. When I did finally read the script I was so grateful”.

She then shared how she met the challenge of equally giving her artistry to ‘Glory’ as an actor, and ‘Aasmani’ as a creator.

She further mentioned, “‘Glory’ shoot finally got scheduled on dates that I was going to shoot @aasmanithefilm. For two whole weeks we tried figuring out the dates.. much to everyone’s anxieties. @nishant_pandey0612 Arif @operationfail @hindol_deb and I finally figured it out. I was scared I may lose out on this beautiful collaboration that I was so grateful for. Not everyday you get to collaborate with friends you love”.

“But it all worked out. It always does. This week we had the Aasmani World Premieres (2) and won two awards and Glory released today. Such a huge full circle. Hand in hand, step by step, we birth the show and my film together. Me, as an actor in one and creator in the other. Both such satisfying processes and both I am so grateful for. Life is full of surprises in the most magical ways”, she added.

--IANS

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