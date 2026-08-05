Wamiqa Gabbi recreates Kareena Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra's iconic courtroom scene from 'Aitraaz'

Mumbai, August 5 (IANS) Actress Wamiqa Gabbi seems to have taken a fun trip down the memory lane on Tuesday.

The actress recreated one of the most memorable courtroom scene from the 2004 thriller Aitraaz, featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Taking to her social media account, Wamiqa shared a video in which she enacted the iconic courtroom exchange between Kareena's Priya Saxena and Priyanka's Sonia Roy from the movie.

Sharing the clip, Wamiqa also promoted her upcoming film DC, writing, "Agar aapko pataa hai toh please book your tickets in ADVANCE for #DC... YOU READY? #DC releasing on August 7."

Talking about Aitraaz, the movie directed by Abbas-Mustan and produced by Subhash Ghai under Mukta Arts, starred Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in lead roles.

The movie revolved around Raj Malhotra (Akshay Kumar), whose life takes a sharp turn after his former lover Sonia (Priyanka Chopra) accuses him of sexual harassment. His wife Priya (Kareena Kapoor) fights his legal battle in court.

The film's soundtrack, composed by Himesh Reshammiya, also emerged as a major success.

Talking about Wamiqa Gabbi, the actress began her acting journey with a brief appearance in Imtiaz Ali's Jab We Met (2007), where she played one of Geet's cousins. She later appeared in small roles in films such as Love Aaj Kal, Mausam, Bittoo Boss and 83 before making a mark as a leading actress in Punjabi, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi cinema.

In Hindi cinema, she has also featured in 83, Baby John and Bhool Chuk Maaf. She was last seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh Do opposite Ayushmaan Khurrana.

–IANS

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