August 05, 2026 11:13 AM हिंदी

Shiboprosad Mukherjee says ‘Bohurupi: The Golden Daku’ was shot across 96 locations with 2,500 artists

Shiboprosad Mukherjee says ‘Bohurupi: The Golden Daku’ was shot across 96 locations with 2,500 artists

Mumbai, Aug 5 (IANS) Shiboprosad Mukherjee, whose character poster of “Bohurupi: The Golden Daku” was unveiled, has spoken about how the election schedule forced him and his team to postpone the shoot for his upcoming film. The Bengali actor-filmmaker went on to share that his movie was shot “across 96 locations with 2,500 artists.”

Shiboprosad Mukherjee shared, "Once again, I return as Bikram Pramanik in the second chapter of Bohurupi—Bohurupi: The Golden Daku, which is all set to arrive in cinemas this Durga Puja. As part of Windows Production's 25th anniversary celebrations, this film marks our second offering to the audience.”

The poster presents Shiboprosad in an intense new look, hinting at a character shrouded in mystery, grit, and intrigue. Building on the legacy of the blockbuster Bohurupi, the sequel promises to expand the world of the franchise with a grander canvas, higher stakes, and a thrilling tale centred around the enigmatic Golden Daku.

He shared that the journey of making this film has been nothing short of extraordinary.

He told IANS: “We filmed across 96 locations with nearly 2,500 artists, including our cast and supporting performers, spanning Hasnabad, Taki, Barasat, Bardhaman, Bolpur, Bishnupur, Malda, and many more places across Bengal,” shared the acclaimed actor-filmmaker.

“Like the first film, the gifted Bohurupi folk artists remain an integral part of our story. This time, we are also privileged to feature Gambhira folk artists from Malda, whose traditional music, masks, and performances bring an added layer of cultural richness to the film.”

Talking about the challenges, Shiboprosad said: “The election schedule forced us to postpone our shoot, and filming in the intense summer heat of May tested every member of the team. But what initially seemed like an impossible task became possible because of the relentless dedication, passion, and unity of Team Bohurupi.”

“I sincerely thank our cast, crew, and every technician who gave their heart and soul to this film. Their commitment transformed every obstacle into an achievement, and I can't wait for audiences to experience what we've created together."

Bohurupi is a 2024 Indian Bengali-language caper action-thriller film written, directed and produced by Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad.

Based upon a chain of real-life events in the timeline between 1998 and 2005, the film stars Mukherjee himself in the titular role, alongside Abir Chatterjee, Ritabhari Chakraborty and Koushani Mukherjee in the lead roles.

It follows a cat-and-mouse chase between a police officer, Sumanta Ghoshal (Chatterjee), and Bikram Pramanik (Shiboprasad), an ex-accountant-turned-bank dacoit.

The Bengali film releases on Durga Puja 2026.

--IANS

dc/

LATEST NEWS

'Modha Rathiri' makers reveal Chethan, Bucks's characters in film (Photo: Mythri Movie Makers/X)

'Modha Rathiri' makers reveal Chethan, Bucks's characters in film

Karthik Subbaraj on 'Dorothy': Wanted to explore caste, masculinity, compassion through deeply human characters

Karthik Subbaraj on 'Dorothy': Wanted to explore caste, masculinity, compassion through deeply human characters

Starc on verge of surpassing Dev, Steyn during Bangladesh Tests

Starc on verge of surpassing Dev, Steyn during Bangladesh Tests

No warm-up games ahead of India tour in 2027: McDonald

No warm-up games ahead of India tour in 2027: McDonald

Dhanush constructs, donates a three-storied structure to the school he studied in! (Photo: IANS/PR)

Dhanush constructs, donates a three-storied structure to his school!

RBI projects 5 pc inflation for FY27, seen rising in near term

RBI projects 5 pc inflation for FY27, seen rising in near term

Economy remains resilient amid steady domestic demand: RBI Governor

Economy remains resilient amid steady domestic demand: RBI Governor

Ileana D’Cruz celebrates as son Koa Phoenix Dolan turns 3

Ileana D’Cruz celebrates as son Koa Phoenix Dolan turns 3

FIFA chief Infantino calls crisis meeting with senior staff in Morocco

FIFA chief Infantino calls crisis meeting with senior staff in Morocco

Dubey, Kotian, Nigam, Shivang join India squad as net bowlers ahead of first Test against SL

Dubey, Kotian, Nigam, Shivang join India squad as net bowlers ahead of first SL Test