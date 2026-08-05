Shiboprosad Mukherjee says ‘Bohurupi: The Golden Daku’ was shot across 96 locations with 2,500 artists

Mumbai, Aug 5 (IANS) Shiboprosad Mukherjee, whose character poster of “Bohurupi: The Golden Daku” was unveiled, has spoken about how the election schedule forced him and his team to postpone the shoot for his upcoming film. The Bengali actor-filmmaker went on to share that his movie was shot “across 96 locations with 2,500 artists.”

Shiboprosad Mukherjee shared, "Once again, I return as Bikram Pramanik in the second chapter of Bohurupi—Bohurupi: The Golden Daku, which is all set to arrive in cinemas this Durga Puja. As part of Windows Production's 25th anniversary celebrations, this film marks our second offering to the audience.”

The poster presents Shiboprosad in an intense new look, hinting at a character shrouded in mystery, grit, and intrigue. Building on the legacy of the blockbuster Bohurupi, the sequel promises to expand the world of the franchise with a grander canvas, higher stakes, and a thrilling tale centred around the enigmatic Golden Daku.

He shared that the journey of making this film has been nothing short of extraordinary.

He told IANS: “We filmed across 96 locations with nearly 2,500 artists, including our cast and supporting performers, spanning Hasnabad, Taki, Barasat, Bardhaman, Bolpur, Bishnupur, Malda, and many more places across Bengal,” shared the acclaimed actor-filmmaker.

“Like the first film, the gifted Bohurupi folk artists remain an integral part of our story. This time, we are also privileged to feature Gambhira folk artists from Malda, whose traditional music, masks, and performances bring an added layer of cultural richness to the film.”

Talking about the challenges, Shiboprosad said: “The election schedule forced us to postpone our shoot, and filming in the intense summer heat of May tested every member of the team. But what initially seemed like an impossible task became possible because of the relentless dedication, passion, and unity of Team Bohurupi.”

“I sincerely thank our cast, crew, and every technician who gave their heart and soul to this film. Their commitment transformed every obstacle into an achievement, and I can't wait for audiences to experience what we've created together."

Bohurupi is a 2024 Indian Bengali-language caper action-thriller film written, directed and produced by Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad.

Based upon a chain of real-life events in the timeline between 1998 and 2005, the film stars Mukherjee himself in the titular role, alongside Abir Chatterjee, Ritabhari Chakraborty and Koushani Mukherjee in the lead roles.

It follows a cat-and-mouse chase between a police officer, Sumanta Ghoshal (Chatterjee), and Bikram Pramanik (Shiboprasad), an ex-accountant-turned-bank dacoit.

The Bengali film releases on Durga Puja 2026.

--IANS

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