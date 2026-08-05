August 05, 2026 11:13 AM हिंदी

Turkish club Trabzonspor negotiations to sign Egyptian forward Salah

Turkish club Trabzonspor negotiations to sign Mo Salah

Ankara, Aug 5 (IANS) Turkish top-tier club Trabzonspor said they have begun negotiations regarding the transfer of Egyptian star Mohamed Salah to the side.

Salah will arrive in Istanbul on Wednesday and is scheduled to arrive in Trabzon on the same day, the club said in a statement on Turkey's public disclosure platform.

The Egyptian forward, who had left Liverpool FC at the end of the 2025-26 season, which marked the end of a remarkably successful nine-year career with the Reds, is in talks with a Turkish club to join as a free agent.

Trabzonspor president Ertugrul Dogan while speaking to A Spor said, "I had a meeting with Salah. I also met with his agent. It was a very professional, respectful meeting where both sides understood each other and there was no difficulty. We met about 10 days ago. As of yesterday, everything is clear. There's nothing to say about Salah. He's a world star. We needed a player like him. I think it will be great. May it be beneficial for our club."

Trabzonspor have won seven league titles, six of which came between 1976 and 1984. In 2022, they claimed their most recent league success, ending a 38-year wait. They are one of only six teams to have won the Turkish Super Lig.

Signed from AS Roma in the summer of 2017, the Egyptian has firmly established himself as one of the greatest players in Liverpool’s history, helping the club to two Premier League titles, the Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup, FA Cup and two League Cups, as well as an FA Community Shield.

His tally of 255 goals in 435 appearances to date has the Egyptian sitting third on the Reds’ all-time leading goalscorers chart, winning the Premier League Golden Boot on four occasions in addition to a host of personal accolades.

--IANS

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