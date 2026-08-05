Robert Downey Jr. is ‘Thunderstruck’ after having ‘3 happy coffee cold brews’

Mumbai, Aug 5 (IANS) Hollywood star Robert Downey Jr. shared a playful post about feeling happy after downing "3 coffee cold brews" during a quick three-minute photoshoot with photographer Jonny Marlow.

Downey Jr. shared a string of photographs of himself from the photoshoot along with a song “Thunderstruck” by the Australian rock band AC/DC, which was formed in Sydney in 1973.

“Photographer Jonny Marlow had 3 minutes... I had 3 happy coffee cold brews!!,” he wrote as the caption.

"Thunderstruck" is a song by Australian hard rock band AC/DC, released as the lead single from their twelfth studio album The Razors Edge in 1990. It peaked at No. 4 on the Australian ARIA Singles Chart, No. 1 in Finland, and No. 5 on the US Billboard Album Rock Tracks chart.

In 2010, "Thunderstruck" topped Triple M Melbourne's Ultimate 500 Rock Countdown in Australia. It is one of the best-selling singles of all time with over 15 million units sold.

Talking about Downey Jr. he is one of the highest-grossing actors of all time. The star is known for his versatility across roles, he is the recipient of various accolades, including an Academy Award, a Daytime Emmy Award, three Golden Globe Awards, and two British Academy Film Awards.

He will soon be seen playing Doctor Doom in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday, a superhero film based on the Marvel Comics superhero team the Avengers. It is intended to be the sequel to Avengers: Endgame and the 39th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, and written by Michael Waldron and Stephen McFeely, the film features an ensemble cast led by Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom. In the film, the Avengers, Wakandans, New Avengers, Fantastic Four, and the X-Men converge from different universes to face Doom.

--IANS

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