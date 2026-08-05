Ranbir Kapoor’s cousin Armaan admits he will 'always be obsessed' with brother Aadar Jain in a heartfelt birthday post

Mumbai, Aug 5 (IANS) Former actor Armaan Jain, who is Raj Kapoor's grandson and cousin brother to Ranbir Kapoor, penned a heartfelt birthday note for his younger brother, Aadar Jain.

Armaan expressed his unwavering love and admiration for him. Sharing a cherished throwback moment from his childhood days on Instagram, Armaan affectionately admitted that he would “always be obsessed” with Aadar. He wrote, “Not sure what this video is supposed to mean But happy birthday to the best brother in the world .. I love you so much .. I was obsessed with you since you were a baby and always will be!.”

The video opens with a heartwarming glimpse of Armaan and Aadar as young children joyfully riding a bicycle together. It then transitions to present-day moments, capturing their cherished memories and the enduring bond they continue to share.

Interestingly, Aadar has often credited Armaan as his biggest inspiration and a guiding force in his life. He frequently shares cherished childhood memories and heartfelt notes on social media, highlighting their close bond and the constant support they have for each other. Armaan Jain and Aadar Jain are the sons of Manoj Jain and Reema Jain. They are part of the iconic Kapoor family lineage, as their mother Reema is the daughter of legendary filmmaker Raj Kapoor.

They are the maternal cousins of actors Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, and Karisma Kapoor.

Meanwhile, Armaan was recently in the news for creating and producing the Netflix documentary special that marked the 100th birth anniversary of legendary filmmaker Raj Kapoor. The film brought together members of Bollywood’s first family for an intimate, nostalgia-filled afternoon lunch, where they reminisced about their family legacy, shared memories, and celebrated their rich history through conversations around food. It featured family members including Kareena Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Rima Jain, Aadar Jain, Randhir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

--IANS

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