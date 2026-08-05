Ileana D’Cruz celebrates as son Koa Phoenix Dolan turns 3

Mumbai, Aug 5 (IANS) Actress Ileana D’Cruz has marked another memorable chapter in her motherhood journey as she celebrated her son Koa Phoenix Dolan's third birthday with a note that reflected on how much he has grown over the years.

Ileana shared a string of monochrome images featuring her son Koa holding an octopus-shaped balloon.

For the caption, she simply wrote “3” with several emojis.

Ileana married her beau, Michael Dolan, in 2023. They welcomed their first child, Koa, the same year. In 2025, she gave birth to her second son, whom they named Keanu Rafe Dolan.

The 39-year-old actress, who made her screen debut in 2006 with the Telugu-language romantic-drama film Devadasu, has worked in films including Pokiri, Jalsa, Kick, and Julayi. She also starred in the Tamil film Nanban.

The actress, who was born to a Goan Catholic father and Muslim mother, branched out to Hindi cinema in 2012 with Anurag Basu's comedy-drama Barf! She was then seen in box-office successes such as Main Tera Hero, Phata Poster Nikhla Hero, Happy Ending, Mubarakan, Pagalpanti, The Bigg Bull, and the crime thrillers Rustom and Raid.

She was last seen in Do Aur Do Pyaar by Shirsha Guha. The also stars Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D'Cruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy. The story centers on a married couple navigating emotional distance and extramarital attractions, leading to moments of reckoning and rediscovery.

In June, the actress turned baker as she made a chocolate cake for her father-in-law’s birthday. Ileana took to her stories section, where she first posted a picture of her father-in-law and wrote: “ Had to make a birthday cake for the best papa-in-law.”

She then shared a glimpse of the handmade cake, which was dripping with chocolate and decorated with strawberries.

For the caption, she wrote: “Chocolate on chocolate on chocolate.”

--IANS

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