Dubey, Kotian, Nigam, Shivang join India squad as net bowlers ahead of first SL Test

Colombo, Aug 5 (IANS) Spin-bowling all-rounders Harsh Dubey, Tanush Kotian, and Vipraj Nigam, along with left-arm wrist-spinner Shivang Kumar, have joined the Indian team as net bowlers to assist the team in preparations ahead of the opening Test against Sri Lanka, starting on August 15 in Galle.

"Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Tanush Kotian and Vipraj Nigam have joined the Indian squad as net bowlers to assist the team in the build up to the first Test against Sri Lanka," the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said in an official update on Wednesday, after the Shubman Gill-led side began its first practice sessions at the Nondescripts Cricket Club (NCC) Ground.

While the quartet is unlikely to feature in the main squad or playing eleven unless forced by exceptional circumstances, the stint serves as a major development area for them. Left-arm spin bowling all-rounder Dubey, who turns out for Vidarbha in domestic cricket, made his ODI debut against Afghanistan earlier this year and was in the squad for one-off Test against Afghanistan, third 50-over game against England and T20I series in Zimbabwe.

Meanwhile, Mumbai’s off-spinner Kotian has been a consistent performer in domestic cricket over the last two seasons and was even in the India squad for the 2024/25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy series as a replacement for Ravichandran Ashwin, who announced his retirement from international cricket after the third game in Brisbane.

Leg-spin bowling all-rounder Nigam had stints with Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) before cementing his credentials for India 'A' during the 50-over tri-series in Sri Lanka in June. Shivang, who represents Madhya Pradesh in domestic cricket and played for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2026, was a net bowler for the Indian team in the lead-up to the one-off Test against Afghanistan in New Chandigarh in June.

After featuring in a three-day practice match at the NCC in Colombo from August 7-9, the Indian team will travel to Galle where the first Test will be played at the Galle International Stadium starting on August 15. It is followed by the second Test to be played at the Sinhalese Sports Club from August 23-27.

--IANS

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