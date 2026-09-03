Wai-Wai-maker CG Foods India ordered to stop veg bhujia namkeen production: FSSAI

New Delhi, Sep 3 (IANS) India’s food regulator on Thursday said it has initiated enforcement action against CG Foods India Pvt Ltd. following food safety violations.

FSSAI has directed CG Foods India to stop production of Veg Bhujia Namkeen after an inspection found alleged unsafe processing, unlicensed manufacturing, predated packaging and hygiene deficiencies.

The food watchdog seized 32,107.2 kg of stock on-site, including loose broken noodles.

“The inspection was conducted at CG Foods India Pvt. Ltd., Roopangarh, Ajmer (Rajasthan), to verify manufacturing and hygienic compliance. The unit was found re-processing floor-collected, broken noodles into bhujia products without heat treatment, along with using predated packaging dates,” the FSSAI said in a statement.

It also found that unlicensed manufacturing of "Wai-Wai MaMa" & "Wai-Wai Mama Punte" bhujia variants was identified in direct violation of Section 31(1) of the FSS Act, 2006.

The inspection revealed several hygiene and documentation deficiencies, including inadequate pest-control records and other deficiencies relating to food hygiene and safety, said the FSSAI.

Several regulatory samples - including loose noodle material, both Veg Bhujia products, used cooking oil from the frying line, and "Wai-Wai Ready to Eat Noodles" were collected for laboratory analysis. Additionally, 1,925 boxes of expired finished goods were detained, and strict legal proceedings were initiated against the FBO.

The FBO has been directed to “discontinue the production of the Veg Bhujia Namkeen products” without proper approvals and measures.

“Further regulatory action as applicable will be taken on the basis of laboratory analysis and inspection findings in accordance with the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006,” said the regulator.

Earlier in the day, the FSSAI initiated strict enforcement action against British Lifesciences Private Limited in Bengaluru, Karnataka, following an inspection that uncovered misbranded and expired infant food products.

The action was taken as part of an enforcement drive aimed at ensuring the safety and regulatory compliance of infant food products, particularly those intended for infants and young children.

"Strict regulatory measures were taken against British Lifesciences Private Limited, Bengaluru, following food safety inspections of infant food products. The substantialquantity of misbranded infant food was seized. Legal proceedings have been initiated against the FBO," it said.

--IANS

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