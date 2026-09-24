Sai Dharam Tej pens note of gratitude on his 'Rebirth Day'; urges fans to wear a helmet while riding vehicles

Hyderabad, Sep 24 (IANS) Actor Sai Dharam Tej, who suffered a terrible accident five years ago, on Thursday penned a note of gratitude on the occasion of his 'Rebirth Day' in which he urged all his fans to wear a helmet while riding, saying that one small decision was the reason why he was here today.

Taking to his social media timelines to share the statement titled 'Rebirth-Day', Sai Dharam Tej wrote, "To my family, friends, fans and every movie lover, Five years ago today, I was given a second chance at life, carried through by your prayers, love and unconditional support. I needed every single one of them. I've recovered 90% from my injuries. There are still a few things I'm working through, my speech and a few other challenges, but I'm getting there. One day at a time."

He went on to say, "What I want you to know is this: your love never left my side. It gave me the strength to push through every difficult day, every setback and every moment when giving up would have been easier. And here I am. Five years later. Still standing. Still fighting. Still living. Thank you for every prayer, every good wish, every message and every bit of love. I wouldn't be here without you."

He ended the statement with a request to all his fans and followers. "And if there is just one thing I want you to take away from my story: PLEASE WEAR A HELMET. That one small decision is the reason I'm here today."

For the unaware, Sai Dharam Tej suffered serious injuries in a road accident that occurred in September 2021. The actor was rushed to the hospital, where he was accorded timely treatment and saved.

On the work front, the actor will next be seen in director Rohith KP's eagerly awaited pan Indian film, 'Sambarala Yeti Gattu'. The film is to hit screens on January 12 next year.

--IANS

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