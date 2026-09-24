Two-time Olympic champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo named Delhi Half Marathon ambassador

New Delhi, Sep 24 (IANS) Two-time Olympic champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo has been named the International Event Ambassador for the Delhi Half Marathon 2026, with the Bahamian sprint star set to be part of the 21st edition of the race at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on October 18.

The event will see Miller-Uibo lend her presence to one of India’s prominent distance-running events, bringing the experience of a decorated 400m athlete to a race that attracts participants across competitive and recreational categories.

Miller-Uibo is a two-time Olympic champion, having won the women’s 400m at the Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020 Games. Her victory in Tokyo made her only the second woman, after France’s Marie-José Perec, to successfully defend an Olympic 400m title. She clocked a North American record of 48.36 seconds in the final.

The Bahamian also enjoyed a distinguished World Championships career, winning 400m silver in 2015 and 2019 before claiming the world title in Eugene in 2022. She also won a 200m bronze at the 2017 World Championships, while her 21.74-second personal best remains the Bahamian national record.

Miller-Uibo, who began making an impact internationally during her collegiate career at the University of Georgia, won the 200m at the 2018 Commonwealth Games. She later added a mixed 4x400m relay gold for The Bahamas at the World Athletics Relays.

Looking ahead to her India visit, Miller-Uibo said the opportunity was about more than simply attending a race.

“Running has taken me to many incredible places, but I’m especially excited to visit India, and particularly New Delhi, and be part of a race that has such a deep connection with its community. The Delhi Half Marathon brings together people from different backgrounds, with different stories and abilities, united by the simple joy of running.

Having spent years competing at the highest level, I know that progress is built one step at a time. I hope my journey inspires runners here to trust their process, stay consistent and keep believing in what they can achieve. I’m looking forward to sharing this experience with the runners of Delhi and seeing everyone at the start line.”

Priya Agarwal Hebbar, Chairperson, Hindustan Zinc Ltd, and Non-Executive Director, Vedanta Ltd, said Miller-Uibo’s association reflected the values the event seeks to promote.

“Shaunae Miller-Uibo embodies the excellence, perseverance, and determination that make running such a transformative force. We hope Shaunae’s presence inspires more people to take up running, challenge themselves and discover the joy of the journey, while coming together for a larger purpose through our #RunForZeroHunger initiative.”

Vivek Singh, Joint Managing Director of Procam International, highlighted Miller-Uibo’s persistence in reaching the top of the world podium.

“Shaunae’s career has been defined by patience, excellence and persistence. She chased a World Athletics Championship title for years before finally claiming it, and that perseverance is exactly the message we want every runner on October 18 to carry with them. Having an athlete of her calibre as our International Event Ambassador reflects how this legacy keeps moving forward. As we mark the race’s 21st edition and step into its third decade, moments like this remind us why the Delhi Half Marathon continues to be a magnet for the world’s finest athletes. We’re confident her presence will inspire participants across every category to go the distance.”

Away from the track, Miller-Uibo has also been involved in charitable and community initiatives in The Bahamas, particularly those supporting children and young people. Her association with the Delhi Half Marathon will add another dimension to the event as it prepares for its October 18 staging.

--IANS

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