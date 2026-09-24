Gujarat: New museum traces Dr Ambedkar’s life through 3D, virtual experiences

Ahmedabad, Sep 24 (IANS) A Rs 11.01-crore museum and e-library dedicated to Dr B.R. Ambedkar was inaugurated at Ranip in Ahmedabad on Thursday, with the facility using digital, 3D and virtual technologies to present his life, struggles, speeches and contribution to social justice.

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi inaugurated the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar National Foundation, Museum and E-Library developed by the state Social Justice and Empowerment Department.

Sanghavi paid floral tributes to the statue of Ambedkar and told the gathering about the state government’s various projects across Gujarat to preserve and promote Dr Ambedkar’s ideas and legacy.

He referred to the 'Sankalp Bhoomi' project in Vadodara and the modern museum at Ranip as initiatives aimed at promoting social harmony and equality.

"The government had raised the income limit for post-matric scholarships from Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs six lakh. The government had also approved Rs 231 crore for social upliftment, educational facilities, buildings and cultural preservation on the occasion of the 650th birth anniversary of Sant Shiromani Ravidas Maharaj," he said.

Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Pradyuman Vaja said the inauguration is not merely the opening of a building but an opportunity to strengthen the constitutional values of equality, liberty, fraternity and social justice.

"The foundation was being dedicated to the nation on September 23, the historic day associated with Ambedkar’s resolve in Vadodara in 1917," he said.

Minister of State for Urban Development Darshana Vaghela said that the foundation, modern library and auditorium complex would contribute to the education and overall development of young people.

She also highlighted government initiatives relating to scholarships, housing, social upliftment, cultural preservation and social harmony.

Ahmedabad Mayor Hitesh Barot said that the Constitution and provisions for reservation had provided opportunities for people from different sections of society to advance and participate in leadership.

He urged people to follow Ambedkar’s message of becoming educated, organised and committed to social progress.

Sabarmati MLA Harshad Patel described the museum and e-library as a centre depicting Ambedkar’s life, struggles and ideas.

"Digital and 3D technologies would help younger generations understand Ambedkar’s contribution to education, constitution-making and social transformation," he said.

The museum has murals and exhibitions, along with virtual experiences of Ambedkar’s speeches, light-and-sound presentations and digital, 3D and hyper-reality displays.

It also presents episodes associated with the Panch Teerth linked to Ambedkar and seeks to convey his message of social justice to younger generations.

An audio-visual presentation on the Dr Ambedkar National Foundation was screened during the programme, while incentive assistance was distributed to children of sanitation workers who secured top positions in the state under the Safai Kamdar Nigam’s incentive assistance scheme.

Vijay Parmar, a student with disability who had stayed at the Narsinh Bhagat Hostel in Ahmedabad and was later appointed as an Assistant Professor, was also felicitated.

A large number of public representatives, officials, social workers and citizens attended the inauguration ceremony.

--IANS

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