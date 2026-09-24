Zeenat Aman bids goodbye to plunging necklines, high heels: I’m now naturally more demure

Mumbai, Sep 24 (IANS) Veteran Bollywood diva Zeenat Aman has spoken up about her evolved fashion choices, sharing that she now prefers a more demure style over the mini skirts, halter tops and stilettos she once embraced.

Zeenat, who established herself as one of the most glamorous actresses of her time, took to Instagram, where she shared pictures from her new photoshoot and how her “old lady dressing” has also pushed her stylists to get more creative.

The diva, who was cited in the media as a fashion icon and sex symbol, mentioned in the comment section: “Bye-bye, plunging necklines and sleeveless tops and hems that rise above the knee and torturous high heels!”

She is naturally more demure when it comes to her outfits.

“So many clients are surprised when my team sends across my styling guidelines. For all the mini skirts, stilettos and halter tops I wore in my youth, I’m now naturally more demure when it comes to my outfits,” Zeenat wrote.

“My ‘old lady dressing’ norms also demand an extra dollop of creativity from my stylists. Back in the day, my body was the focus of the camera, and the less I wore the better I looked (or so they say)!”

“Now, it’s my aura and style that the camera picks up, and while I’m fully in charge of the former, the latter is a collaborative process. So here I am - covered head to toe - at a test shoot with my regulars in Mumbai,” added the star, who played a significant role in redefining the portrayal of women in Indian cinema through leading characters who embodied modernity, individuality and self-assurance.

On the acting front, Zeenat was recently seen in The Royals. The series stars an ensemble cast including Bhumi Pednekar, Ishaan Khatter, Zeenat Aman, Sakshi Tanwar, Nora Fatehi, Vihaan Samat, Dino Morea, and Milind Soman.

--IANS

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