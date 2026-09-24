Satwik-Chirag are dangerous if they’re psychologically strong: Doubles coach Tan Kim

Nagoya, Sep 24 (IANS) Indian doubles coach Tan Kim Her believes defending champions Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have the confidence, preparation and mental strength required to handle the pressure of the Asian Games badminton competition in Aichi-Nagoya.

With the Asian Games bringing together some of the strongest doubles combinations in the region, the coach has placed particular emphasis on the psychological side of the competition. He said the pair have worked extensively on handling pressure and maintaining their composure when matches become tight.

“Of course, I did ask them to go through all the psychology, mental strength. I think Satwik-Chirag have everything needed, if they are strong psychologically and mentally, their game is very dangerous. So far, I see they have gone through all the psychology training. For me, once everything is in place, I just tell them this is the plan, what we should do after 11 points. If the opponent’s game changes, then we show how we overcome it,” Tan told IANS ahead of the men’s doubles competition.

He urged the pair to focus on each match as it comes, saying, “I always tell the players, take one game at a time. Even though I see their confidence is good, but we aren’t overconfident, just take it one step at a time.”

Satwik and Chirag enter the Games as the defending Asian champions and will be looking to build on the momentum of their recent China Masters triumph. Tan said the victory had provided an important boost to the pair ahead of their title defence.

“After Satwik-Chirag won the China Masters, this will give them more confidence, boost their motivation. I think so far, everything is good. Satwik’s hand is also in good shape,” he said.

Tan has also sought to create a positive environment around the team, believing that mindset can influence how players approach the competition.

“The important part is every tournament where we go, we must always say good things. The place is good, the hotel is good, the hall is good, everything is good. So once you are happy and have positive thinking, everything should be good,” he stated.

Reflecting on his time with the Indian team, Tan praised the players for their approach while identifying further scope for development in doubles. “So far, I think the players are very independent and very dedicated. So far, we still need to boost up the doubles department.”

--IANS

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