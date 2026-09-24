Cherished success across formats, accepted failures with both hands: Gambhir

New Delhi, Sep 24 (IANS) Reflecting on his two-year stint at the helm of the India men’s team, head coach Gautam Gambhir said he accepts his share of failures with both hands, while cherishing the success achieved across formats.

Under Gambhir’s tenure, which began in July 2024, India won the 2025 Champions Trophy and the 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup, but also suffered Test series defeats to Australia in away conditions, as well as to New Zealand and South Africa at home.

"The two years didn't pass in the blink of an eye. I think I've had my own share of ups and downs. I've had my own failures and successes. But again, I've always believed that when you take up that kind of responsibility, there will always be ups and downs.

“So, whether it was Test cricket, whether it is one-day cricket or T20 cricket, yes, I've had success, which obviously I will always cherish, but I've had my share of failures as well. Which again, I accept with both hands," Gambhir told broadcasters JioStar.

Addressing the ongoing transition in the Test side following the departures of senior match-winners like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin, Gambhir stressed on the importance of building a strong core for the future under current captain Shubman Gill.

After the white-ball games against West Indies at home, India are scheduled to play a multi-format series in New Zealand, before facing Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe in white-ball matches at home and then host Australia for a five-game Test series.

"I think the best part is that we've played reasonably good Test cricket since England. I'm not saying that we're still not a work in progress because the amount of transition that has happened in Test cricket, especially with the likes of Rohit, Virat, Ashwin going, obviously it is very difficult to replace those kinds of players.

“Because the amount of talent, the amount of experience those guys had, and the amount of what they've done for Indian cricket in red-ball cricket, it's not going to be easy for anyone to replace them, so it will take time. I'm sure if we keep backing the right players, probably Indian cricket will start dominating red-ball cricket for a long, long period of time.

“Because when you’re getting the new guys in red-ball cricket, you look at their age and number of matches they have played, you try to make them feel how important Test cricket is, because I’m a very big believer that a strong Test cricketing nation is a strong cricketing nation. So, red-ball still remains our priority,” added Gambhir.

--IANS

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