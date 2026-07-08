VP Radhakrishnan to launch LoA for sustainable harnessing of fisheries in high seas

New Delhi, July 8 (IANS) Vice President CP Radhakrishnan will launch the Letter of Authorisation (LoA) for sustainable harnessing of fisheries in the high seas, at an event in Bhubaneshwar on July 9, it was announced on Wednesday.

The Department of Fisheries is organising the national launch of LoA for Sustainable harnessing of fisheries in the high seas.

VP Radhakrishnan will also launch Odisha Deep Sea Mission Document during the event, to be attended by various ministers and eminent personalities.

The event will also witness the participation of approximately 1,000 fish farmers and fishers including women fish farmers and fishers in person, along with government officials, according to an official statement.

VP Radhakrishnan will distribute LoA to the fisheries cooperative societies including National Cooperative Exports Limited (NCEL) and fishing vessel owners, enabling eligible Indian-flagged fishing vessels to undertake regulated fishing operations in the high seas.

The LoA is a mandatory provision under the Guidelines for Sustainable Harnessing of Fisheries in the High Seas by Indian-Flagged Fishing Vessels, 2025.

The fisheries cooperative societies to be awarded include Shree Mahavir Machhimar Sahakari Mandali Ltd, Shri Martanda Prassanna Colaba Matsyodyog Vividh Karyakari Sahakari Sanstha Maryadit, South Goa Mechanized Boat Owners Coop. & Marketing Society Ltd, Paradeep Marine Primary Fish Production & Marketing Co-op. Society Ltd, Thengapattanam Deep Sea Fish Producers Cooperative Society and Malpe Fishermen’s Primary Co-Operative Society Ltd.

Designed as a transparent and accountable framework for Indian-flagged vessels undertaking fishing or fishing-related activities in the high seas, the LoA is vessel-specific, non-transferable and integrated with the ReALCraft Fishing Vessel Registration Portal, ensuring orderly, traceable and monitored operations.

The LoA initiative will strengthen Fish Farmer Producer Organisations (FFPOs) and fisheries cooperatives by facilitating their participation in sustainable deep-sea and high-seas fisheries, enhancing access to high-value resources and creating greater income opportunities for fishers.

It also places a focus on digitisation, with the entire LoA process being online, transparent, and time-bound, thereby improving service delivery, transparency, traceability, and governance in the fisheries sector.

The Odisha Deep Sea Fishing Mission (2026–2036) is a flagship Blue Economy initiative of the state government, aimed at unlocking the State’s offshore and deep-sea fisheries potential and establishing Odisha as a leading deep-sea fishing and marine export hub.

—IANS

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