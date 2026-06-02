June 02, 2026 5:54 PM हिंदी

VP Radhakrishnan, South African counterpart hold talks on advancing priorities of Global South

VP Radhakrishnan, South African counterpart hold talks on advancing priorities of Global South

New Delhi, June 2 (IANS) Vice President C P Radhakrishnan met South African counterpart Shipokosa Paulus Mashatile in New Delhi on Tuesday, discussing bilateral ties with focus on trade, investment, defence cooperation, skills development, and enhancing people-to-people ties.

Both leaders also discussed advancing the priorities of the Global South.

"Deputy President of South Africa, H.E. Mr Shipokosa Paulus Mashatile, met the Vice President of India, Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan, at Uprashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi today. He was accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising senior Ministers and officials of the Government of South Africa," the Vice President's Office stated in a post on X after the meeting.

"The two leaders held productive discussions on further strengthening the India–South Africa bilateral relations, with a focus on trade, investment, defence cooperation, skills development, and enhancing people-to-people ties. They also exchanged views on advancing the priorities of the Global South and enhancing cooperation in multilateral forums," it added.

Shipokosa Paulus Mashatile stated that India and South Africa must continue to leverage on shared values to promote peace, equality and fairness in global institutions.

"The close relations between the Parliament of South Africa and the Parliament of India are a testament to our bond. The ability to learn from one another strengthens our governance and enriches our democratic institutions," Mashatile wrote on X after meeting Vice President Radhakrishnan.

In another post on X, he wrote, "Together, our nations must continue to leverage on shared values to promote peace, equality, and fairness in global institutions."

Earlier in the day, South African Deputy President Shipokosa Paulus Mashatile met External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar in New Delhi and discussed strengthening cooperation across various sectors.

South African Deputy President Mashatile arrived in New Delhi on May 29 for a six-day visit to India.

"Pleased to meet with Deputy President Shipokosa Paulus Mashatile of the Republic of South Africa along with his delegation in New Delhi today. Appreciate his strong commitment to deepening our longstanding partnership. Discussed opportunities in trade, investments, MSMEs, digital and infrastructure domains," EAM Jaishankar stated.

"Also agreed that India and South Africa must work closely in international forums," he added.

Following the meeting, Mashatile also took to social media and said, "Together with the Minister of External Affairs of the Republic of India, Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar agree that South Africa and India should expend its relation to other facets of relationships, especially economic relations."

"Today, we express our commitment to fulfilling the objectives of the Declaration and the Strategic Partnership. While recognising the collaboration between India and South Africa in multilateral institutions, we emphasise that the bilateral relationship is key to achieving mutual prosperity and addressing poverty, unemployment, and inequality," he said in another post.

After concluding his engagements in Delhi, the visiting dignitary will emplane for Hyderabad.

"South Africa and India enjoy a long relationship together which is based on shared history, cultural ties, and a shared vision of the world through its principled approach on non-alignment and supporting the development of the Global South through its promotion of South-South partnerships," read the statement issued by the South African Presidency.

"Both South Africa and India are represented in many multilateral formations that promote this commitment to the development of the Global South and include membership to the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), BRICS, IBSA, G20 and IORA," it added.

--IANS

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