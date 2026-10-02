October 02, 2026 1:03 PM हिंदी

Vivian Dsena on staying away from the spotlight: Just living life to the fullest

Vivian Dsena on staying away from the spotlight: Just living life to the fullest

Mumbai, Oct 2 (IANS) Popular television actor Vivian Dsena has addressed his recent absence from the limelight, saying he has been busy enjoying quality family time while hinting that his silence comes with a reason.

He took to Instagram, where he shared a string of images from his recent getaway by the seaside.

“many of you have been asking, “Where have you been? Just living life to the fullest — soaking up some much-needed family time and the little moments in between,” Vivian wrote.

He wrote: “I know I’ve been quiet, but not for nothing… and trust me, it’ll be worth the wait. Thank you for always being here, always waiting, and always believing in me.”

Vivian is a prominent figure in Indian television. He made his acting debut with the Indian television soap opera Kasamh Se in 2008. He later received wider reach for his portrayal of Abhay Raichand in the supernatural teen drama Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani.

He then played Rishabh Kundra in the romantic drama Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon, the social drama Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and romantic drama Sirf Tum. The actor played a cameo role of Sartaj Singh Randhawa in the romantic drama Udaariyaan.

The 38-year-old actor branched out to reality shows. He showcased his dancing skills in the season 8 of “Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season”. Vivian then performed stunts in “Khatron Ke Khiladi 7” and was a runner’s up in Bigg Boss 18. He joined the third season of the cooking based comedy show Laughter Chefs in 2025.

Laughter Chefs – Unlimited Entertainment is an Indian competitive cooking-comedy reality series loosely based on Cooku with Comali. The series is hosted by Bharti Singh and judged by Harpal Singh Sokhi.

The third season had contestants Abhishek Kumar, Samarth Jurel, Aly Goni, Jannat Zubair Rahmani, Kashmera Shah Krushna Abhishek, Debina Bonnerjee, Gurmeet Choudhary, Eisha Singh, Vivian Dsena, Elvish Yadav, Isha Malviya,Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash.

--IANS

dc/

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