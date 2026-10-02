‘Unfinished business’: Gill sets sights on 2027 World Cup after 2023 heartbreak

New Delhi, Oct 2 (IANS) India captain Shubman Gill has described the 2027 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup as “unfinished business”, saying players do not get too many opportunities to represent their country at the marquee tournament, and he is grateful to have another chance to do so.

The 2027 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup will kick off on October 2, with the final scheduled for November 21. Two-time champions India will open their 2027 ICC Men's ODI World Cup campaign against defending champions Australia in Cape Town on October 7.

The marquee clash offers Shubman Gill and his team an immediate rematch of the 2023 World Cup final, where Australia beat India in Ahmedabad, as their opening assignment of the 14-team mega event to be played in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

“Yes, absolutely, it's unfinished business because of the way we played throughout that World Cup. We were looking like the best team in the tournament. But World Cups are like that. You might play the entire tournament well, but you don't play one game well, and that game could be the final of the World Cup,” Gill said on JioStar ahead of the third ODI against the West Indies.

“So definitely, it is unfinished business. And as a player, you don't get that many opportunities to represent your country in a World Cup. There could be two, three, four, five, you never know. So, every World Cup that you play for your country is a big honour. So, very grateful to be able to play another one,” he added.

Gill, who is set to lead India at the 2027 World Cup and said his focus is firmly on contributing to the team rather than individual milestones.

“I look at it more like a responsibility. Even while growing up, it was not really my dream that I had to become India's captain one day. My dream was always to play for the country and win matches for my country, and that was always my aim growing up,” he said.

“So, when I got this opportunity to captain, obviously, it was a big honour and a big responsibility. And I look at it as I have been given the responsibility of the team, and that makes things a lot easier for me. I don't feel that much pressure about this thing because I feel that if I do things with the right intent, then everything will fall into place,” Gill added.

On becoming the No. 1-ranked ODI batter, Gill recalled achieving the feat during the 2023 World Cup but said rankings are no longer his primary concern.

“The first time when I became the number one-ranked batsman, I think it was during the 2023 World Cup. And it felt good. As a kid, you look at the rankings, so it was like a tick mark that, 'Okay, once I want to become the number one-ranked ODI batsman,'” he said.

“So it feels good, but I think right now it doesn't matter as much. For me, it's more important that if you step out in a match, go to bat, then how you can make the team win, how you can contribute,” he added.

--IANS

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