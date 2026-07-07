Vivek Oberoi on Rishab Shetty’s birthday: ‘Can’t wait for us to create something epic together’

Mumbai, July 7 (IANS) Actor Vivek Oberoi has expressed his excitement about collaborating with Rishab Shetty.

In his recent post on Instagram, the ‘Masti’ actor said he “can’t wait to create something epic” with Shetty. While extending warm birthday wishes to the South superstar, Vivek wrote, “Cinema is a mirror, but @rishabshettyofficial's cinema is a portal that leads to true, uncompromising passion. Brother, you have rewritten the rules of a game with soil, fire, and a vision that refuses to be contained by boundaries.”

“To a master craftsman who pours his absolute blood, sweat, and spirit into everything he does, I wish you a phenomenal birthday and an even more successful year ahead. May the divine energies within you continue to ignite the screen, and I can’t wait for us to create something epic together soon!”

The ‘Saathiya’ actor shared candid images from an event, featuring him sharing a laugh with Rishab Shetty.

Vivek Oberoi and Rishab Shetty are set to share the screen in the upcoming historical epic “The Pride of Bharat - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.” The two-part magnum opus will chronicle the extraordinary journey and legacy of the legendary Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, highlighting his strategic brilliance, leadership, and vision of self-rule.

In the film, Rishab Shetty will portray the iconic warrior king Shivaji Maharaj, while Vivek Oberoi will essay the role of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. The star-studded cast also includes Shefali Shah as Jijamata, Shivaji Maharaj’s mother, along with Arjun Rampal in a key role.

Directed and produced by Sandeep Singh, the historical drama is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on January 21, 2027, and will arrive across more than 40 countries in multiple languages.

Meanwhile, Rishab Shetty turned 43 on July 7. Following the massive success of his blockbuster film “Kantara,” he reportedly received several offers from Bollywood but chose to continue creating films in the Kannada film industry. It is being reported that Rishab decided to stay connected with his roots and focus on telling stories that reflect his culture and regional identity.

--IANS

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