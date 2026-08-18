When Anu Malik spoke about Javed Akhtar angrily cracking the lyrics of ‘Tumse Milke Dilka Jo Haal’ in 30 seconds

Mumbai, Aug 18 (IANS) Music composer Anu Malik once revealed how veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar came up with the lyrics to ‘Tumse Milke Dilka Jo Haal’ in 30 seconds.

An old clip from music composer Nakash Aziz’s podcast shows Anu Malik recollecting how the song was made.

In the video, Anu Malik said, “If it wasn't for Farah Khan, this song wouldn't have been made. I said, ‘Farah, what do you want to do?’. She said, ‘Make a Qawwali’. I got scared. I said, I'll do it. Making a Qawwali is a very difficult task. But, when I was asked to make it, I made it in my style. Javed sahab was sitting in front of me. He got very angry. He said, ‘What is this? Is this a joke?’ So, I sang a phrase. Javed sahab said, ‘Farah, this is a music piece, right?’. She said, ‘No Javed uncle, you have to write it’. He wrote it angrily. He took 30 seconds for that”.

“It's not that the song came, we listened to it, it was fun and we left. The song should stay. The song should stay. The song should go down in history”, he added.

‘Main Hoon Na’ marked choreographer Farah Khan’s directorial debut and featured Shah Rukh Khan, Sushmita Sen, Zayed Khan, Amrita Rao and Suniel Shetty.

The story blends action, romance, comedy, family drama and patriotism against the backdrop of the India-Pakistan peace initiative Project Milaap. The film is known for its memorable songs, colourful college setting and larger-than-life Bollywood treatment.

‘Main Hoon Na’ became one of the defining commercial entertainers of the 2000s. Farah Khan’s mix of humour, emotion, action and spectacle helped give the film gain a cult status.

--IANS

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