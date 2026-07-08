Vivek Dahiya, Divyanka Tripathi celebrate 10th wedding anniversary, first as parents to twin boys

Mumbai, July 8 (IANS) Actor Vivek Dahiya penned a heartfelt note for wife and television superstar Divyanka Tripathi as the couple celebrated a decade of togetherness.

Marking their 10th wedding anniversary and their first as parents to twin boys, Vivek penned a beautiful note.

Taking to his social media account, Vivek shared adorable pictures with Divyanka from what looked like an intimate celebration, and wrote, 'Ten years ago, it was just a promise and a dream. Today, it's a life filled with love, lessons and a whole lot of masty, I'll always cherish. Wouldn't change, wouldn't trade one thing. Here's to us - to all we've built together and to every chapter that lies ahead. Dildara Dildara, Yeh Ratti Bhar Ka Jag Saara.”

The first picture captures an intimate moment as Vivek wraps his arm around Divyanka, and the second selfie shows the couple looking into the camera with warm smiles.

For the uninitiated, Vivek and Divyanka tied the knot on July 8, 2016, in a grand wedding ceremony in Bhopal.

Their wedding festivities, including the haldi, mehendi, sangeet and reception, became one of television's most-talked-about celebrity weddings, with photographs and videos going viral over social media.

This anniversary seems to hold an extra significance for the couple as it is their first after embracing parenthood.

For the uninitiated, Vivek and Divyanka welcomed twin boys on May 26 this year. Soon after the announcement, rumours of them having conceived through medical procedure made headlines. But the couple issued a clarification through a social media post that the pregnancy was natural and not through any medical procedure, putting rumours to rest.

Talking about their love story, it began on the sets of the popular television drama 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein'.

Divyanka essayed the show's central character, Dr. Ishita Bhalla, and Vivek played Inspector Abhishek Singh. Their friendship gradually blossomed into love, culminating in their much-loved fairytale wedding in 2016.

–IANS

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