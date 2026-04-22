Vishwak Sen's Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi Repeat's month-long schedule gets underway in Thailand

Chennai, April 22 (IANS) The unit of director Tharun Bhascker's eagerly awaited 'Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi Repeat', featuring actor Vishwak Sen, Abhinav Gomatam, and Venkatesh Kakumanuin the lead, has now begun a month-long schedule in Thailand.

For the unaware, 'Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi' was a massive hit, and it struck a chord especially with the younger crowd, thanks to its raw honesty and effortlessly funny take on friendship and ambition. With time, the film only grew in stature, eventually earning cult status, a sentiment that was clearly evident when its re-release drew overwhelming response from fans.

Building on that legacy, the makers chose to make a sequel called 'Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi Repeat (ENE Repeat)'. Sources now say that the unit of this film is in Thailand filming important sequences.

Vishwak Sen, Abhinav Gomatam, and Venkatesh Kakumanu have reunited for the sequel, reviving the chemistry that made the first film so memorable. In the sequel, Srinath Maganti will be seen along with this trio.

At the helm once again is Tharun Bhascker, ensuring the same quirky storytelling flavour, while Srujan Yarabolu, and Sandeep Nagireddy are backing the project under S Originals and Rootnode Cinema.

Sources close to the unit say that the shoot of the movie is presently underway in Thailand, and will continue for a month. A picture released from the set of the film captures a breezy, easygoing moment, brimming with laid-back charm.

The four boys -- the “Team Kanyaraasi” gang, radiate effortless energy as they lounge in a vintage blue convertible. The frame beautifully fuses a retro vibe with the spirit of a modern-day bro trip.

Promising to recapture the same carefree spirit and chaotic fun, the film aims to take audiences back into the lives of the beloved gang. Adding to the excitement, the core team from the original is returning, bringing along a wave of nostalgia.

The sequel boasts of an excellent technical team. Music for the film is to be scored by Vivek Sagar while the film's visuals are being crafted by cinematographer AJ Aaron. Raviteja Girijala has been assigned the task of overseeing editing.

--IANS

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