'Nothing beats being a world champion': Deschamps eyes last WC triumph with France

Paris, June 2 (IANS) France head coach Didier Deschamps has described winning the FIFA World Cup as football's greatest achievement, saying 'nothing beats being a world champion' as he prepares for his fourth World Cup and final tournament in charge of the team.

Speaking to FIFA ahead of the 2026 World Cup, Deschamps reflected on his remarkable journey with France, having won the trophy as captain in 1998 and as coach in 2018.

“I've been lucky enough to win trophies at club level, the Champions League and more, but nothing beats being a world champion. Your name stays the same, but two words are added forever: "world champion," Deschamps said.

The 57-year-old is one of only three men in football history to have won the World Cup as both a player and a coach, alongside Brazil's Mario Zagallo and Germany's Franz Beckenbauer. Another title this summer would further strengthen his legacy and make him the first coach to win the World Cup twice after also lifting the trophy as a player.

Despite his achievements, Deschamps insisted he is not dwelling on the past.

“I only ever think about today and tomorrow; that's just how I am. Honestly, nothing else matters. I'm focused on what lies ahead. What happened in 1998 and 2018 will always stay with me, but nothing can change the past. What matters now is what we do next,” he said.

France enter the tournament among the favourites after winning the World Cup in 2018 and reaching the final in 2022. However, Deschamps warned that reputation alone will not bring success.

“We've built up expectations because of our results. We lifted the trophy in 2018 and reached the final in 2022, so our supporters expect us to be there towards the end again. We're one of the 10 or 12 nations that can realistically dream of becoming world champions. But there will be only one winner and many disappointed teams. There's no such thing as revenge in sport. It's history now. This is a new chapter. Senegal is a top footballing nation in Africa," he said.

France will begin their campaign against Senegal before taking on Norway and Iraq in the group stage. The opening match revives memories of Senegal's shock victory over France at the 2002 World Cup, but Deschamps dismissed any revenge narrative.

As he prepares for his final World Cup at the helm, Deschamps admitted he has not thought much about life after France, remaining fully focused on one last opportunity to chase the sport's ultimate prize. Becoming world champion once again.

“I only ever think about today and tomorrow; that's just how I am. Honestly, nothing else matters. I'm focused on what lies ahead,” he said.

--IANS

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