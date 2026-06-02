Shubhangi Atre highlights risk of losing natural calm amid rising pollution

Mumbai, June 2 (IANS) Television actress Shubhangi Atre, who is known for her roles in the shows like "Do Hanson Ka Jodaa,” “Chidiya Ghar,” and “Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain,” has opened up about her concerns regarding rising pollution and its long-term impact on both the environment and human well-being.

In an exclusive interview with IANS, Atre highlighted how continued environmental damage could lead to a loss of nature’s natural calmness. She urged people to be more mindful of their daily habits and relationship with nature.

Shubhangi shared, “Honestly, I feel the biggest problem is that we have forgotten how to coexist with nature. We are not just using resources anymore; we are exhausting them. Forests are disappearing, animals are losing their homes, and the natural rhythm of seasons is changing.”

Talking about plastic pollution, she described it as something that silently harms the planet. “Plastic pollution, to me, feels like something that slowly chokes nature. It doesn’t allow the earth or water to breathe freely, and animals suffer the most because they don’t understand it.” Shubhangi also shared that she strongly believes in staying connected to nature in simple ways. “I try to live in a way that feels closer to nature. When you stay connected to nature, you automatically become more careful about your choices,” she added.

Shubhangi Atre, ahead of World Environment Day on June 5, also voiced her concern about the future if no changes are made. “If pollution continues, the world may lose its natural calmness. We need to slow down and observe nature more. If we respect it, it will continue to nurture us. Even small steps in our daily life can help protect it.”

--IANS

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