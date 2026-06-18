Vishnuu Vishal: Even if you haven't watched Gatta Kusthi 1, you'll still be able to enjoy Gatta Kusthi 2!

Chennai, June 18 (IANS) Actor and producer Vishnuu Vishal, who is gearing up for the release of the sequel to his superhit film 'Gatta Kusthi' on July 3, has now pointed out that although 'Gatta Kusthi 2' will be a continuation of the first part, those who hadn't watched the first part would still be able to enjoy the upcoming sequel as a separate film.

During an interaction with journalists, Vishnuu Vishal's attention was drawn to the fact that the second instalment of the franchise was a continuation of the ‏first part. The actor was asked if those watching the sequel directly without having watched the first part be able to enjoy the film.

Responding to this question, Vishnuu Vishal said, "Of course. The second part will be a separate film. Even if they (audiences) haven't watched the first part, they can enjoy the second part as a separate film. Those who have seen the first part will like it even more."

The actor also made it clear that this instalment of the franchise will speak about a different kind of politics about man and woman.

For the unaware, the first part of director Chella Ayyavu's 'Gutta Kusthi', which featured Vishnuu Vishal and Aishwarya Lekshmi in the lead, had gone on to emerge a huge superhit. The film revolved around the relationship between a man, who marries under the impression that his wife is a docile, soft-spoken woman, and his wife, who he later finds is a wrestler.

"The first part was about the woman. This time, it's about the man. I believe in equality. One film, I'm showing about the woman. This time, I want to show about the man. And in this, I want to show about the man-woman relationship," Vishnuu Vishal said.

He then went on to explain, "With money comes power. Whoever earns will be powerful. Whether it's a man or a woman. That angle is given to this story. But that is not a misused power. That comes out of responsibility. 'I'm doing this for the family. So, make sure you're right.' That power comes from (taking on) responsibilities. So, this film will speak a different kind of politics about man and woman."

Sources close to the actor say that Vishnu Vishal plays a house husband in the sequel, which will also be a sports drama that will present everyday household issues in a comical way.

The lead pair Vishnu Vishal and Aishwarya Lekshmi will reprise their roles, as will Karunas, Kali Venkat, Munishkanth, and Gajaraj, all of whom played pivotal parts in the first part of the franchise. Actor Karunakaran will also be seen in the sequel in a pivotal role.

Directed by Chella Ayyavu, the sequel has cinematography by K M Bhaskaran and music by Sean Roldan. Editing for the film is by Barath Vikraman and art direction is by S. Jayachandran.

Stunts in the film have been choreographed by Murugan while dances have been choreographed by Baba Bhaskar.

--IANS

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