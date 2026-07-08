Vishnu Vishal tells Aamir Khan: Thank you for always being a pillar of support!

Chennai, July 8 (IANS) Actor and producer Vishnu Vishal, who is basking in the success of his recently released film 'Gatta Kusthi 2', has now thanked Bollywood star Aamir Khan for congratulating him on his film's success and for being a constant pillar of support.

Taking to his X timeline to share what Aamir Khan had told him over a phone call, Vishnu Vishal wrote, " 'Congratulations Vishnu. Huge blockbuster. So happy'." He then went on to thank Aamir Khan for his constant support.

Vishnu Vishal wrote, "So excited to get a call from the one and only Aamir Khan sir who is super happy on seeing the blockbuster response to #GattaKusthi2. Thank you Aamir sir for always being a pillar of support and having my back."

For the unaware, Vishnu Vishal and Aamir Khan are good friends. In fact, Aamir Khan had flown all the way to Hyderabad to name Vishnu Vishal's newborn child last year.

Vishnu Vishal had then shared on Instagram that his daughter had been named Mira. He had said, "Introducing our MIRA...A big hug to #AamirKhan sir for coming all the way to hyderabad to name our baby. MIRA represents unconditional love and peace. The journey with Aamir sir to this point has been a magical one... @jwalagutta1. Thank you Aamir sir for giving our daughter a beautiful name."

Vishnu Vishal's 'Gatta Kusthi 2' took a strong opening when it released on July 3 thie year. Vishnu Vishal plays a house husband in the sequel, which is also a sports drama that presents everyday household issues in a comical way.

The lead pair Vishnu Vishal and Aishwarya Lekshmi reprise their roles, as do Karunas, Kali Venkat, Munishkanth, and Gajaraj, all of whom played pivotal parts in the first part of the franchise. Actor Karunakaran is also seen in the sequel in a pivotal role.

Directed by Chella Ayyavu, the sequel has cinematography by K M Bhaskaran and music by Sean Roldan. Editing for the film is by Barath Vikraman and art direction is by S. Jayachandran. Stunts in the film have been choreographed by Murugan while dances have been choreographed by Baba Bhaskar.

--IANS

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