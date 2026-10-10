Mamitha Baiju, Vishnu Vishal-starrer Irandu Vaanam's release postponed

Chennai, Oct 10 (IANS)Director Ramkumar’s eagerly awaited upcoming film 'Irandu Vaanam', featuring actors Vishnu Vishal and Mamitha Baiju in the lead, will not release on October 23 as scheduled earlier, its makers announced on Saturday.

Taking to its X timeline to share a statement, production house Sathya Jyothi Films said, "Irandu Vaanam is a film that holds a very special place in our hearts. We have immense faith in the film and the unique cinematic experience it promises to bring to audiences."

The production house went on to add,"The overwhelming support and positivity from our theatrical distributors, business partners, fans, and audiences have been a tremendous source of encouragement throughout this journey. We are truly grateful for the love, trust, and confidence shown towards Irandu Vaanam."

It then went on to explain why it had made the decision to postpone the film's release.

"With the aim of bringing the film to the widest possible audience and ensuring the best theatrical experience, we have decided to explore a more favourable release date instead of the previously announced October 23rd.

We will announce the new theatrical release date of Irandu Vaanam very soon," Sathya Jyothi said.

"Some journeys are worth waiting for. And when the time is right, Irandu Vaanam will light up the skies," it added.

The film, the shooting of which was wrapped up on June 10 last year, has triggered huge expectations among fans and film buffs.

Taking to his X timeline to put out the update, Vishnu Vishal, on June 10 last year had said,"Last day of #IranduVaanam... 150th day of shoot...It's been a journey that you also will get to feel on the big screen soon.... @dir_ramkumar has cooked something unique and interesting again...Thank you @SathyaJyothi."

The film has raised huge expectations as director Ramkumar is joining hands with Vishnu Vishal for the third film after delivering two superhits in 'Mundasupatti' and 'Ratsasan'.

Well known production house, Sathya Jyothi films is producing this film. It may be recalled that the first look poster of the film, which was released a few months ago, was quite unique.

The first look poster had two parts to it, both connected by a sky. On one side of the sky, Vishnu Vishal was seen seated on a cloud. Likewise, Mamitha Baiju appeared to be seated on a cloud but in the opposite direction.

The title ‘Irandu Vaanam’ means ‘Two Skies’. While the film has music by Dhibu Ninan Thomas, cinematography for the film is by Dinesh K Babu. San Lokesh is in-charge of editing the film, which has art direction by Gopi Anand. Stunts for the film have been choreographed by Vicky while costumes are by Keerthivasan.

Dances for the film have been choreographed by Leelavathi and VFX has been handled by Harihara Suthen of Lorven Studios.

The film has been produced by Sendhil Thyagarajan and Arjun Thyagarajan and co-produced by G Saravanan and Sai Siddharth.

--IANS

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