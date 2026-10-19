Vishnu Manchu on Tiger Shroff shooting incident: No one should have to fear for their safety!

Hyderabad, Oct 19 (IANS) Expressing gratitude to God for the safety of Bollywood star Tiger Shroff, who narrowly escaped an attempt on his life on Sunday, Telugu actor and producer Vishnu Manchu has now said that no one should have to fear for their safety while going about their work or living their life.

Taking to his X timeline to express his thoughts on the dastardly attack on the young actor by three assailants, the Telugu actor said, "Grateful to God that @iTIGERSHROFF is safe. Wishing him strength and praying for his speedy recovery. No one should have to fear for their safety while going about their work or living their life. Incidents like these affect not only the person involved, but their family and the entire film fraternity."

Vishnu Manchu went on to add, "Being in the public eye should never mean living in fear. I hope there is some kind of respite. Har Har Mahadev."

Actress Divya Spandana too reacted strongly to the news on the attempt made on the Bollywood actor's life.

She wrote, "Relieved Tiger is safe, and wishing a quick recovery to his driver and the autorickshaw driver who were hurt."

The actress further said, "7pm, a busy road, no masks, and the shooters are so young! They aren't afraid of being caught because they're disposable. The people giving the orders face no risk at all. We've seen this before in Juhu, again and again. Each time the shooters are arrested and the network carries on."

Divya posed two questions in the wake of the incident. She said,"Two questions need answers-how are gangs still operating from inside jails, and why are so many young men with no prospects willing to pick up a gun for a small fee and a few minutes of fame online? Until we fix both, we're only treating the symptom. ‘Bollywood’ is mum. So much fear and panic."

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday issued a stern warning to criminal syndicates following the shocking attack on Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff. Dismissing the perpetrators as cowards hiding behind remote communication networks, the Chief Minister asserted that the Mumbai Police would completely dismantle the international tentacles of these criminal gangs.

Emphasising the professional calibre of the city's law enforcement, CM Fadnavis stated that no one will be permitted to openly challenge the Mumbai Police or threaten public safety. Labelling the culprits as cowardly proxies who operate from hidden locations, he declared that their plots will be thoroughly neutralised.

--IANS

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