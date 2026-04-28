April 28, 2026 10:34 PM हिंदी

Vishal Vashishtha calls his cop role in Glory 'layered': He has a strong sense of justice

Vishal Vashishtha calls his cop role in Glory 'layered': He has a strong sense of justice

Mumbai, April 28 (IANS) Actor Vishal Vashishtha will be seen as a cop in the upcoming Netflix series "Glory", starring Pulkit Samrat as the lead.

Talking about the character, Vishal said that his role is extremely layered with a strong sense of justice.

He shared, “My character actually has a very strong sense of justice, loyalty, duty, definitely, and he’s driven by the fact that he wants to do the right thing. He’s a pretty much simple and straightforward person, at face value, and he’s a person who goes by the book.”

He went on to add that the character is not as simple as he appears in the beginning. Vishal added that as the story moves forward, various layers of his character are uncovered.

Vishal explained, “As we navigate through the story, we get to know that he’s fighting his own personal battles. He has a completely separate parallel storyline that is going for him. He’s dealing with his own securities and criticism.”

Vishal also spoke about the emotional conflict this character faces as the story progresses.

“What happens when these two worlds, his personal and professional worlds, collide and he has to do right by his values, for his job as a cop and also fight for justice for his friend," he added.

Shedding further light on his role, he added that this internal struggle makes it a deeply complex character. “So that makes it a very emotionally layered and complex character because now, decision-making is at its maximum stake,” he added.

Spilling his excitement about his next, he concluded. “I think that’s what makes Arvind a wonderful character to play with, and it’ll be absolutely a delight to watch him,” he added.

Created by Karan Anshuman and Karmanya Ahuja, "Glory" also stars Divyenndu, Suvinder Vicky, Jannat Zubair, Ashutosh Rana, Sikandar Kher, Kunal Thakur, Sayani Gupta, Yashpal Sharma, and Kashmira Pardeshi in significant roles, along with others.

Directed by Karan Anshuman and Kanishk Varma, "Glory" will be out on May 1.

--IANS

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