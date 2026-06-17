Vishal-starrer Magudam's first single release postponed to June 19

Chennai, June 17 (IANS) Vishal, who is not only playing the lead in his upcoming Tamil, Telugu bilingual film 'Magudam' but also directing it, has now announced that the release of the film's first single had now been postponed to June 19.

For the unaware, the first single was scheduled to release on Tuesday.

In a statement, which was shared on the film's official social media handles, Vishal said, "The first single from Magudam/Makutam was scheduled to be released today, but sometimes a song asks for a little more love before it meets the world and hence our First Single is postponed and now will be out on 19th June. Sorry for the inconvenience, but I assure you, the music will be worth the wait. Patience creates perfection. Changing the date, not the excitement.Every masterpiece arrives when it's ready."

The film has triggered huge expectations among fans and film buffs from the time the project was announced.

Late last year, the film had hit the headlines for the massive climax sequence the unit had shot for the film.

Vishal had, in November last year, said that the shooting of the massive climax sequence of his upcoming film, 'Magudam', had finally been wrapped.

Taking to his X timeline, the actor, who shared a video clip that gave glimpse of the humongous amount of work that had gone into shooting the climax, wrote, "Climax Sequence: DONE. 17 days. Non-stop. High-voltage action. #Magudam / #Makutam enters its next phase."

The actor disclosed that the unit had shot non-stop 17 nights to complete the massive climax sequence.

IANS had reported earlier that the unit of 'Magudam' had begun shooting the massive climax sequence of the film, featuring around a 100 stunt men.

In fact, Vishal Film Factory, the production house of the actor, had released a video clip that gave a glimpse of the unit shooting the intense action sequence.

The production house had also gone on to say, "Vishal’s’ Directoral Debut movie Magudam/Makutam climax goes massive. Intense action at its peak with 100 stuntmen and 800 crew members."

Sources close to the actor had disclosed to IANS that post-production work on the film was progressing even as the unit was busy filming the climax portion.

The film came under the spotlight after actor Vishal half-way through the film confirmed that he had taken over as the director of 'Magudam', saying the decision to direct this film was not made out of compulsion but out of responsibility.

For the unaware, well known director Ravi Arasu was directing this film.

Sources in the industry had told IANS that the actor had taken over as the director of the film after creative differences erupted between him and Ravi Arasu. Video clips that showed Vishal issuing instructions to the crew on the set were shared on social media.

It may be recalled that actress Dushara Vijayan, who plays one of the heroines in the film, has already completed shooting for her portions in the film.

Actor Vishal plays the lead in this film along with Dushara and Anjali. Vishal had commenced shooting for Magudam, his 35th film, from August 1 last year in Chennai.

The film boasts of an exceptional technical team. Acclaimed cinematographer Richard M. Nathan reunites with Vishal after their successful outing in the superhit film 'Madha Gaja Raja'. The film also brings back the Mark Antony combo of Vishal and G.V. Prakash Kumar together. G V Prakash is composing the music for this film. NB Srikanth is in charge of editing, while Durairaj handles art direction. Costume design is being led by Vasuki Bhaskar.

-IANS

mkr/