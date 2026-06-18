Vishal recalls working in Bala's Avan Ivan as film completes 15 years; says will never attempt a character like that again

Chennai, June 18 (IANS) Actor Vishal, who fondly recollected the experience of working on director Bala's 'Avan Ivan' on a day the film completed 15 years, has now said that he would never attempt playing a character like that ever again.

In the film, considered to be one of most challenging roles in Vishal's career, the actor played a character called Walter Vanangamudi, a person with a squint eye. The actor had to wear braces to sport a squint and arguably became the first actor to sport a squint look in a feature film. The process, Vishal had disclosed, was very painful and taxing.

Taking to his X timeline to post a video clip that showed him with Arya, his close friend and co-star in the film, Vishal wrote, "Fifteen years challenge. What an experience it was. 230 days of filming and a character that I can never forget and never will try in my life. Especially the squint. Gosh."

He also shared how he had met Arya and his wife Sayeesha for lunch on the occasion of the film completing 15 years.

"Met Jammy and Sayeesha and family for lunch after ages. Luckily, close to my shooting spot. Cinematography by @sayyeshaa #AvanIvan #ActorsLife #BFF #15YearsOfAvanIvan @arya_offl."

Meanwhile, Vishal, who is now gearing up for the release of his next upcoming film 'Magudam', had only recently announced that the release of the film's first single had been postponed to June 19.

For the unaware, the first single was scheduled to release on Tuesday.

In a statement, which was shared on the film's official social media handles, Vishal had said, "The first single from Magudam/Makutam was scheduled to be released today, but sometimes a song asks for a little more love before it meets the world and hence our First Single is postponed and now will be out on 19th June. Sorry for the inconvenience, but I assure you, the music will be worth the wait. Patience creates perfection. Changing the date, not the excitement.Every masterpiece arrives when it's ready."

The film has triggered huge expectations among fans and film buffs from the time the project was announced.

Late last year, the film had hit the headlines for the massive climax sequence the unit had shot for the film.

Vishal had, in November last year, said that the shooting of the massive climax sequence of his upcoming film, 'Magudam', had finally been wrapped.

-IANS

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