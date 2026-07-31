Vishal Mishra: I have struggled with sleep all my life

Mumbai, July 31 (IANS) Known for belting out chartbusters such as Pehle Bhi Main, Kaise Hua, Jaan Ban Gaye and Kya Bataun Tujhe, singer Vishal Mishra has spoken about his lifelong struggle with insomnia, revealing that sleep has never truly been his friend.

Vishal shared a video of him singing a track about sleep and playing the piano. He said that this particular song feels like a glimpse of the peace he has always longed for, adding that it represents his "safe dream."

He wrote: “I have struggled with sleep all my life , neend aur humari dosti nahi hui !! par ye gana aisa lagta hai ki kabhi sukoon se soya toh kaisa lagega ! This is like my safe dream Sorry random info hai but for people who struggle with sleep , i feel you !!”

"(I have struggled with sleep all my life. Sleep and I have never really been friends. But this song makes me wonder what it would feel like to sleep in complete peace finally. It feels like my safe dream. Sorry, this is a random thought, but to everyone who struggles with sleep… I feel you.)”

Vishal first appeared in a reality show aired on DD National. He auditioned for the competition Indian Idol but was disqualified. The 35-year-old made his debut as a composer in 2016 with the Tamil film Devi.

In 2017, he composed the song "Jaane De", sung by Atif Aslam, featured on the soundtrack of Qarib Qarib Singlle. He also composed songs for Munna Michael, which marked his singing debut, and the Marathi film FU: Friendship Unlimited.

He composed the "Rafta Rafta" melody for Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se, marking his first project of 2018. His music video features Salman Khan in a special appearance.

Vishal also composed the romantic song "Selfish", written by and starring Salman, for the action film Race 3, and the title track of Veere Di Wedding, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, and Shikha Talsania.

Vishal’s first act as a solo composer for songs and score, came with the Salman Khan-produced romantic drama Notebook. He rose to fame with the hit song "Kaise Hua" from Kabir Singh.

He then produced a soundtrack for the Anurag Kashyap-produced Saand Ki Aankh, a biopic on the lives of the Shooter Dadis.

--IANS

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