Vishal Mishra credits Rocking Star Yash for 'Tabaahi' from 'Toxic'

Bangalore, July 11(IANS) Even as 'Tabaahi', the first song from director Geetu Mohandas's 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups', featuring Rocking Star Yash in the lead, continues to receive an overwhelming response, singer-composer Vishal Mishra has now credited Yash with being the creative force behind the song's very inception.

Taking to Instagram, Vishal shared an emotional note crediting Rocking Star Yash for playing a pivotal role in the song's journey.

Vishal wrote, "The kind of love #Tabaahi is getting is surreal! All the credit goes to my big bro @thenameisyash for being the brother, the person & the collaborator he is. He thought of the word “Tabaahi” even before we made the song, and every inch of my creativity belongs to US!"

Going on to call Yash as "simply the BEST", Vishal said that he felt incredibly lucky to have found "a big brother".

"Because of him, I met the maverick magician @geetu_mohandas who has been the energy behind it all. So grateful. Onwards n upwards for #Toxic. Har Har Mahadev."

Vishal's heartfelt post offers fans a rare glimpse into the collaborative process behind Tabaahi, underscoring Yash's deep creative involvement in Toxic beyond his role as the film's lead.

For the unaware, the makers of director Geethu Mohandas's eagerly awaited action extravaganza, 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups', featuring Rocking Star Yash in the lead, last Wednesday unveiled the much-anticipated official music video of 'Tabaahi', the film's first song.

The song was an instant hit and it continues to dominate playlists. The song's striking visuals and Yash-Kiara Advani's intense chemistry in it have only heightened anticipation for the film.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups' has been written, produced, and headlined by Rocking Star Yash under Monster Mind Creations, in association with KVN Productions.

Featuring a powerhouse ensemble cast including Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, and Huma Qureshi, the much-anticipated action drama is set for a worldwide theatrical release on August 26 this year.

--IANS

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