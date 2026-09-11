Virender Sehwag on hosting ‘Rise and Fall 2’: ‘The biggest challenge is knowing how to stay at the top’

Mumbai, Sep 11 (IANS) Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag is all set to make his streaming debut as the host of ‘Rise and Fall Season 2’.

Opening up about stepping into the new role, Sehwag drew parallels between the unpredictable nature of cricket and the reality show, saying that just like a match, the game can change until the very end and there are no easy wins. Virender shared, “Cricket has taught me one thing—no match is won before the final ball, and Rise and Fall Season 2 takes that unpredictability to another level. As a host, what excites me about this game is that there are no easy wins and no fixed positions.”

“The biggest challenge isn’t just getting to the top but knowing how to stay there. You have to know when to attack, when to defend, and, most importantly, when to read the game before it reads you. With money, strategy, and shifting equations in play, there’s no room for complacency. I’m looking forward to watching the contestants navigate the game, take risks, make alliances and show what they’re really made of.”

Speaking about the new season, Amogh Dusad, Director and Head of AVOD Content, Prime Video India, said, “The love and excitement audiences showed for Rise and Fall in its first season gave us the perfect reason to take this unique power game forward. Season 2 brings a fresh set of personalities into a format where power is always in motion, and every decision carries a consequence. With Virender Sehwag stepping in as host, we’re bringing a whole new energy to the show; his wit, spontaneity, and fearless personality make him an exciting fit for the game. We’re excited for audiences to experience the drama, strategy and entertainment in Rise and Fall Season 2, and watch it on Prime Video for free.”

The makers on Friday unveiled the first glimpse of ‘Rise and Fall Season 2’ on social media. It shows Virender Sehwag taking over as the host. The promo gives Sehwag’s signature playful take on life’s constant ups and downs before introducing viewers to the unpredictable world of the reality show, where the stakes are high and no position is permanent.

Set across the contrasting worlds of the penthouse and the basement, the game brings together 15 celebrities divided into two groups, the Rulers and the Workers. While the Rulers enjoy the privileges of the penthouse, the Workers navigate the realities of the basement, with every decision, alliance, and move able to change the course of the game.

“Rise and Fall Season 2,” the MX Original produced by Banijay Asia, will stream for free on Prime Video.

--IANS

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