EAM Jaishankar, Brazilian counterpart Vieira discuss bilateral ties, geopolitical situation

New Delhi, Sep 11 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar held a meeting with his Brazilian counterpart Mauro Vieira in New Delhi on Friday and discussed bilateral ties as well as multilateral cooperation between the two nations, including in the United Nations (UN), G20 and International Maritime Organisation (IMO).

During the meeting, the two ministers discussed the current geopolitical situation and the importance of BRICS 2026 in furthering dialogue and diplomacy.

"Pleased to meet FM Mauro Vieira of Brazil as BRICS India 2026 commences today in New Delhi. Discussed our bilateral relations, including enhancing cooperation in trade and investment, defence, energy, agriculture and space. Our multilateral cooperation, including in the UN, G20 and IMO also came up. Exchanged views on the current geopolitical situation and the importance of BRICS 2026 in furthering dialogue and diplomacy," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

Mauro Vieira arrived in New Delhi on Thursday to attend the 18th BRICS Summit being hosted by India under its chairship on September 12-13.

While extending a warm welcome to the visiting minister, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on X wrote, "Warm welcome to Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Mauro Vieira of Brazil as he arrives to attend the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi. India and Brazil share a longstanding friendship and a strong commitment to advancing cooperation across the Global South."

The BRICS Summit will bring together leaders of BRICS members, partner countries and outreach invitees. BRICS comprises Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the United Arab Emirates. BRICS partner countries are: Belarus, Cuba, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Nigeria, Thailand, Uganda, Uzbekistan and Vietnam.

Earlier in February, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva travelled to India for a State visit, where he attended the Second AI Impact Summit and held talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The discussions between the two leaders focused on further strengthening the partnership between India and Brazil in the fields of trade, economy, education, investment, digitalisation, the Global South and other multilateral issues.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), both leaders reiterated their vision for an inclusive and multipolar world order and also conveyed their strong commitment to strengthen global flight against terrorism.

--IANS

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