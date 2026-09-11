Bigg Boss 20: Mahhi Vij breaks down seeing Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill's moments on-screen

Mumbai, Sep 11 (IANS) Television actress and Bigg Boss 20 contestant Mahhi Vij was left visibly emotional after the show took viewers on a nostalgic journey through it's two decades of existence.

As part of the special segment celebrating 20 years of Bigg Boss, an audio-visual montage featured highlights from Season 1 to Season 19, taking BB 20 contestants through some of the most memorable moments and houses from the show's journey.

The AV captured the many shades of the reality show, from friendships and love stories to rivalries, fights, laughter, heartbreak and emotional farewells.

One of the most emotional portions came when visuals of late actor Sidharth Shukla and his bond with actress Shehnaaz Gill were shown as part of the friendship and love segment.

Watching the visuals, Mahhi was unable to hold back her emotions. Tears were seen rolling down her cheeks as she watched Sidharth on screen. The actress appeared to be deeply moved by the memories of the late actor and was seen struggling to contain her tears.

For the uninitiated, Sidharth Shukla, who participated in Bigg Boss 13, remains one of the most remembered contestants in the history of the show. His strong personality along with his equation with Shehnaaz Gill on the show went on to become one of the most talked-about aspects of the season.

Sidharth's journey on the show also saw his much-discussed rivalry with Asim Riaz and also a turbulent equation with Rashami Desai.

At the same time, his friendship with Shehnaaz emerged as one of the most loved bonds of Bigg Boss. Their playful exchanges, affection, emotional conversations and moments of support made 'SidNaaz' a popular phenomenon among viewers.

Sidharth went on to win Bigg Boss 13, with Asim finishing as the first runner-up. Unfortunately, Sidharth Shukla passed away in September 2021.

Talking about Mahhi Vij, the actress who is currently participating in Bigg Boss 20, was a very good friend of Sidharth Shukla.

–IANS

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