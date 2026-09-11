Kishan, Sooryavanshi engage in playful DRS banter after Duleep Trophy win

Chennai, Sep 11 (IANS) Fresh off leading East Zone to a memorable Duleep Trophy 2026/27 triumph, skipper Ishan Kishan engaged in a light-hearted banter with teenaged batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi over taking credit for successful Decision Review System (DRS) calls during the final against South Zone.

Kishan, who was named Player of the Match after scoring over 350 runs across both innings of the final, including hitting 270 in the first innings, playfully said his deputy Sooryavanshi took the spotlight for tactical on-field reviews.

"Yeh sab review mein credit le hi liya hai har jagah. Bhale main lene waala tha review, but aake mast bol deta tha main aapke paas aa jaata hu. Phir toh internet will be like: Vaibhav! My goodness! Vaibhav is the one! Toh bohot acche se isne woh kaarya nibhaya hai.(I am very happy (He has taken all the credit for the review everywhere. Even though I was about to take the review, he would come and say it so confidently, 'I'll come to you'. Then the internet will be like: Vaibhav!)," Kishan said in a video posted on BCCI domestic social media accounts on Friday.

Sooryavanshi, who briefly took over on-field leadership duties in the semi-final when Kishan was sidelined with a finger injury, was quick to offer a witty response. "Aur jab field ke bahar jaa rahe the tab kon le raha tha review? Yeh bhi toh bata dijiye! (When we were going off the field, who was taking the reviews then? Tell us that too!)"

Acknowledging the youngster's sharp tactical mind, Kishan praised Sooryavanshi's leadership potential while acknowledging the commentary praise directed at the teenager.

"Haan, that was Vaibhav himself! Yes. Future captain, maybe? Let's see how it goes. But it's very good to have him in the team because more than a very good player, he's a very nice boy who takes care of each and every one in the team, whether it's a junior player or senior.”

At the same time, Kishan was quick to add, “Achha, junior toh tu hi hua (Oh, you are not a junior anymore now), sorry, sorry. That is one quality which I love about him. Hopefully, he'll be more dangerous than what he is today. I think it's not going to be his first or the last. I think he's gonna play many more like this, and he'll keep performing the way he's doing right now," he stated.

Sooryavanshi was quick to add that it was enjoyable seeing Kishan bat in the final against South Zone. “The way we were off the field and the way we were enjoying inside, it was a lot of fun. The way he batted in the final, it was unbelievable. I can't say anything much about it.

“I think the match changed from there and as a captain, a lot of people have been watching and playing under him for a long time. It was a lot of fun to play in his captaincy. We enjoyed a lot.”

Kishan signed off by saying, “The most important thing is to enjoy. The result is not in our hands, but to enjoy as a team is very important. Sorry, the result is in our hands right now, but it's very important to enjoy.”

--IANS

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