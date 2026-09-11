'Losing at Old Trafford to rivals hurts,' says Maguire ahead of Manchester derby

New Delhi, Sep 11 (IANS) Manchester United defender Harry Maguire said losing against rivals at Old Trafford hurts for a long time, as he reflected on the significance of the Manchester derby ahead of Sunday’s clash against Manchester City.

United will host City at Old Trafford on September 13 in another high-profile Manchester derby, with Maguire underlining the extra pain that comes with losing a rivalry game in front of the home supporters.

“It’s right up there with losing against Liverpool, both big rivalries. It’s disappointing to lose any game of football, but when you lose at home, especially at Old Trafford in front of your fans to your rivals, it hurts for a while. You just want the next game to come and get the win and get back on track,” Maguire told Jio Hotstar.

Maguire also recalled the special feeling of leading Manchester United out for his first Manchester derby at the Etihad Stadium in 2019, when United secured a victory against their neighbours.

“Captaining and leading the boys out for my first Manchester derby in 2019 and getting the win away from home is a special feeling because we knew what it meant for the fans. At that moment and at that time, I think Man City were probably the team to beat, so to go there and do it over your rivals was a big win.”

The England player also looked back at United’s dramatic comeback victory in the 2024 derby, when Amad Diallo scored a late winner after City had taken the lead.

“To be 1-0 down and then to turn it around and have Amad score that late winner, it was a great feeling for us during the game but also after the game as well with our fans. That’s football. I think that’s why it’s so exciting that you can score or turn a game on its head in moments. There’s no better way than winning in the last minute.”

Maguire further recalled playing the full match in Michael Carrick’s first game despite the medical team’s recommendation that he play a maximum of 60 minutes.

“I had been out injured for quite a while, and as the game approached, there was a lot of debate about whether I should start or not. The medical team recommended that I play a maximum of 60 minutes. But once I got on the pitch, I didn’t want to come off. As the game went on, I ended up playing the full match. The adrenaline and the desire to help the team took over. I just couldn’t see myself walking off when the team needed me out there.”

With City having dominated English football in recent years, Maguire believes United have enough quality in their squad to compete against their local rivals.

“We know they’re a top team and have dominated English football over the last nine years now. But we know that we’ve got a great squad, great depth, that we can compete with anybody,” he said.

--IANS

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