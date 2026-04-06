April 07, 2026 1:13 AM हिंदी

Virat Kohli calls Dhurandhar: The Revenge a ‘cinematic experience’; Aditya Dhar responds with gratitude

Virat Kohli calls Dhurandhar: The Revenge a ‘cinematic experience’; Aditya Dhar responds with gratitude

New Delhi, April 6 (IANS) Indian cricket star Virat Kohli has heaped praise on the film Dhurandhar: The Revenge, describing it as a “cinematic experience” unlike anything he has witnessed in Indian cinema.

Taking to social media after watching the film, Kohli applauded director Aditya Dhar for his creative vision and conviction, calling him a “genius.” His strong endorsement has quickly added to the growing anticipation surrounding the project.

Kohli reserved special praise for lead actor Ranveer Singh, saying the star has “attained a different level” with his performance. While acknowledging the overall strength of the cast, he emphasized that Singh’s portrayal stood out as “absolutely wow,” making a lasting impression.

Highlighting the film’s emotional depth and gripping narrative, Kohli said it evoked “every kind of emotion” and kept him fully engaged throughout its nearly four-hour runtime. “I didn’t flinch once,” he noted, underscoring the film’s ability to hold attention despite its length.

"This is truly overwhelming coming from such an exceptional talent like vou. Thank you so much, Anushka.

It only pushes us to aim higher, to tell stories with honesty, heart, and purpose, and to keep striving to create something that truly moves people," Aditya Dhar replied to the Instagram story.

Kohli’s enthusiastic review has further fueled buzz around Dhurandhar: The Revenge, positioning it as one of the most talked-about upcoming releases.

--IANS

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