Sonakshi Sinha speaks about actors’ luxury to live vicariously

Mumbai, May 27 (IANS) Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha, who is receiving a lot of positive response to her work in the recently released streaming film ‘System’, has shared what makes the job of an actor interesting.

The actress spoke with IANS during the promotions of the film along with her co-star Jyotika in the city, and spoke about actors having the luxury to live vicariously through their characters. She said that acting is the only profession which allows a person to enter a different world every time for a new performance.

Sonakshi told IANS, “You never really know from an outsider's perspective what are the actual go-ons in any other profession for that matter. Like today if I ask a lawyer, they may not know about what goes on the sets of a film or how a film is made. So it's the same for us, honestly. Like unless you've actually physically been inside a court and been a part of a proceeding, you don't really know. You don't know the preparation that goes through. You don't know how many people work on that one particular case in a firm”.

“So it's like a new world altogether. And I love the fact that we as actors are able to bring that to screen so that so many more people can find out about it. So I think that's a very interesting part of our job”, she added.

‘System’ is a courtroom drama, and sees Sonakshi as a lawyer, and Jyothika as a stenographer. It marks Sonakshi’s 1st performance as a lawyer. She essays the role of Neha, a determined young lawyer played by Sonakshi Sinha, taking on a tough challenge from her father (played by Ashutosh Gowariker) to be worthy of a partnership in his firm. The film marks her 2nd OTT film after ‘Kakuda’.

Produced by Pammi Baweja, Harman Baweja, and Smitha Baliga, 'System' is available to stream on Prime Video.

--IANS

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