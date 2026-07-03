Virat Karrna on Nagabandham: Every scene, every emotion, every drop of sweat carries a piece of my journey!

Hyderabad, July 3 (IANS) Actor Virat Karrna, who plays the lead in director Abhishek Nama's much-awaited mythological action drama 'Nagabandham: The Secret Treasure', has now penned an emotional note of gratitude ahead of the film's release in which he has pointed out that every scene, every emotion and every drop of sweat carried a piece of his journey.

Taking to his social media timelines to share a note of gratitude, the actor wrote, "Tomorrow is the biggest day of my life. This film is not just another release for me it's years of hope, sacrifice, sleepless nights, relentless hard work, and countless prayers coming alive on the big screen. I gave this film everything I had, not because I wanted to become a star but because I wanted to become an actor you could truly believe in."

He went on to say, "Every scene, every emotion, every drop of sweat carries a piece of my journey. From the bottom of my heart, I want to thank my producers Kishore Annapureddy Garu and Nishitha Nagireddy Garu and director Abhishek Nama Garu for trusting me with a responsibility this beautiful and life-changing."

The actor also thanked his entire crew for their support during the making of the film. Virat Karrna wrote, "My heartfelt gratitude to each and every technician, every crew member, my wonderful co-stars, and my entire support team, Balu, Venu & Laxman, And my PR team Vamsi Shekar who stood beside me and made this dream possible. And special thanks to Dr. Raj Kumar Garu for being with me day and night."

Virat Karrna then went on to thank his family and in particular, remembered his late father, who he said would be watching over him.

"To my mother, my sister, my bava, and my entire family thank you for being my strength when I had none left. And to my father... I miss you every single day. I only wish you were here to see this moment. I know you're watching over me, and I hope I've made you proud, " the actor said and finally thanked the audience.

He wrote, "Most importantly, my audience... this film belongs to you. You gave me hope long before I had success, and that faith became my biggest motivation. I sincerely hope this devotional journey touches your hearts and that you see the honesty and love with which we made it. Please watch the film with your family, bless me, and keep me in your prayers as I continue this beautiful journey of learning, growing, and becoming a better actor with every film."

He concluded the note saying, "And finally... if my performance earns even one smile, one tear, or one heartfelt blessing from you, I'll consider all these years of hard work truly worthwhile. The rest.. I'll leave in God's hands. Thank you so much."

--IANS

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