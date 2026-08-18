Jackie Shroff wishes Gulzar on birthday, remembers ‘3 Idiots’ fame Achyut Potdar on death anniversary

Mumbai, Aug 18 (IANS) Bollywood star Jackie Shroff on Tuesday remembered late veteran actor Achyut Potdar on his first death anniversary and also wished legendary poet, lyricist and filmmaker Gulzar on his birthday.

Jackie Shroff shared a rare picture with Potdar on his social media account, where the two actors are seen sharing a candid moment, with Shroff leaning towards Potdar and whispering something in his ear.

Sharing the photograph, Shroff wrote, “This pic with Achyut ji will always be in my heart.” He also shared another clip featuring the late actor.

For the uninitiated, the veteran actor passed away on August 18, 2025, at the age of 91. He had worked with Shroff in many films during his long career in Hindi cinema.

Achyut Potdar entered the film industry at the age of 44 with Govind Nihalani's Aakrosh in 1980. Before acting, he had worked as a professor, served in the Indian Army and later worked with Indian Oil Corporation for nearly 25 years. He retired from the Army as a Captain in 1967 and from Indian Oil in 1992.

Among his best-known films are Aakrosh, Ardh Satya, Tezaab, Parinda, Rangeela, Ishq, Vaastav, Hum Saath-Saath Hain, Lage Raho Munna Bhai and 3 Idiots. He also worked extensively in Marathi cinema and television.

For a younger generation, the actor became particularly recognisable as the professor in Rajkumar Hirani's 3 Idiots. His brief classroom exchange with Aamir Khan's character gave audiences the now-famous line, “Kehna kya chahte ho?” The dialogue later became a popular meme.

Jackie Shroff also shared another picture filled with birthday greetings for the legendary poet and lyricist Gulzar.

Born Sampooran Singh Kalra on August 18, 1934, Gulzar turns 92 this year. The veteran poet, lyricist, writer and filmmaker has been one of the most influential voices in Hindi cinema and Urdu poetry for decades.

Gulzar began his career as a lyricist with Bimal Roy's Bandini in 1963, working with music director S.D. Burman.

As a director, Gulzar made films including Mere Apne, Koshish, Parichay, Achanak, Aandhi, Khushboo, Mausam, Kinara, Angoor, Namkeen, Ijaazat and Lekin.

His association with music has produced many enduring songs, including Mera Kuchh Saamaan, Tere Bina Zindagi Se, Musafir Hoon Yaaron, Aanewala Pal, Do Deewane Shehar Mein and Chaiyya Chaiyya.

–IANS

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