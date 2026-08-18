Samantha Ruth Prabhu says ‘compression socks’ are her new fashion statement

Mumbai, Aug 18 (IANS) Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently revealed that “compression socks” are what she now calls fashion, offering a candid glimpse into her current style priorities.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the ‘Kushi’ actress shared a picture in which her legs and feet could be seen wrapped in compression socks. For the caption she simply wrote, “What I call fashion now: compression socks.” Going by the picture, it appears that Samantha’s feet are swollen, prompting her to turn to compression socks for comfort.

To note, Samantha is expecting her first child, and compression socks are commonly used during pregnancy to help with swelling and improve circulation.

For the unversed, the actress officially confirmed her pregnancy in June 2026, revealing that she and her husband, filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, are expecting their first child.

The ‘Yashoda’ actress shared the news at the success meet of her film “Maa Inti Bangaaram” and also announced that she would be taking a temporary maternity break. Speaking to media, Samantha said, “After Maa Inti Bangaaram, I will have to take a small break, given my condition. I'll have to take maternity leave. After that I'll be back with another film for my fans.”

Samantha and Raj Nidimoru tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on December 1, attended by just 30 guests. Samantha first met the filmmaker when she joined his Amazon Prime Video series “The Family Man 2. Reportedly, their initial interactions were strictly professional, with Samantha playing the fierce antagonist Raji in the critically acclaimed second season of the series, created by Raj and DK.

Following the success of ‘The Family Man 2,' Samantha and Raj Nidimoru teamed up once again for “Citadel: Honey Bunny,” the Indian installment of the global Citadel franchise. While the series received mixed responses, reports claimed that the two grew closer during their time working together on the project.

--IANS

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