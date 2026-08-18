Seema Pahwa shares throwbacks with Kriti Sanon, Bhumi Pednekar as Bareilly Ki Barfi, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan turn 9

Mumbai, August 18 (IANS) Actress Seema Pahwa marked nine years of two of her memorable films, ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’ and ‘Shubh Mangal Saavdhan’, with a series of throwback pictures featuring her co-stars and members of the movie's teams.

Sharing pictures from the sets and behind-the-scenes moments, Pahwa wrote, “9 years of this two films Bareli Ki barfi & shubh mangal sawadhan”, and tagged Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, director R.S. Prasanna and others associated with both of her movies.

One of the pictures shared by the actress features Pahwa with Kriti Sanon, while in another picture, she is seen with Bhumi Pednekar. She also shared a behind-the-scenes picture of herself with Ayushmann Khurrana, Pankaj Tripathi and others enjoying a meal.

For the uninitiated, both movies released in 2017 and became significant titles in the careers of their respective casts.

Talking about Bareilly Ki Barfi, the movie was directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, and released on August 18, 2017. The film starred Kriti Sanon as Bitti Mishra, Ayushmann Khurrana as Chirag Dubey and Rajkummar Rao as Pritam Vidrohi, with Pankaj Tripathi and Seema Pahwa playing Bitti's parents, Narottam and Sushila Mishra.

The film revolves around Bitti, a free-spirited young woman who does not fit the conventional expectations of the society around her. Her life changes after she comes across a novel titled Bareilly Ki Barfi and becomes convinced that its author understands her. The movie is set in Bareilly.

Further Chirag, who knows Bitti, becomes involved in the mystery surrounding the book and its author, eventually drawing Pritam Vidrohi into the story.

Seema Pahwa played Sushila Mishra, Bitti's mother.

Talking about Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, the movie featured Seema Pahwa in the movie directed by R.S. Prasanna's Shubh Mangal Saavdhan.

The film brought Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar together again after Dum Laga Ke Haisha. Khurrana played Mudit Sharma, while Pednekar played Sugandha. Pahwa played Vimla, Sugandha's mother.

The romantic comedy revolved around Mudit and Sugandha, a couple preparing to get married. Their relationship faces an unexpected hurdle when Mudit's erectile dysfunction becomes an issue that both families become involved in.

The film was directed by Prasanna and written by Hitesh Kewalya, with Prasanna also credited for the story. It was produced by Aanand L. Rai and Krishika Lulla and was a Hindi remake of Prasanna's 2013 Tamil film Kalyana Samayal Saadham.

Seema Pahwa essayed the character of Vimla as Sugandha's mother.

–IANS

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